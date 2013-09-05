High Quality and Reliable Trailers in Australia

Thomastown, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Victorian Trailers are the manufacturers, retailers and suppliers of “The Perfect Trailer” in Australia since 25 years. The company showcases some of the best trailers and genuine spare parts available. They offer a great range of trailers in different sizes, styles, models with dual and single axle configurations. They also provide custom designed trailers to suit specific needs of their customers. The company is one of the largest wholesale trailer manufacturers in Australia. They have numerous retail outlets and an agent network that assists in the expansion of the outlets throughout Australia. The site provides a huge range of trailer models, options as well as accessories.



The company is known for providing quality trailers at affordable prices. The trailers are tailor made to suit different needs and requirement of customers who are involved in trading or recreational activities or simple traveling hobbies. Each and every trailer conforms to the safety standards and regulations as set by Australian Design Regulations and Australian Safety Standards. One should check out the standard line of trailer types available here such as the All Terrain Vehicle Trailers, Cage Trailers, Camper Trailers, Car Carrier Trailers, Motorbike Trailers and so on. The company also offers custom design service which means that they can manufacture trailers to any given specifications.



The quality of the trailers manufactured here is unique with features such as Patented V-Groove sides and tailgates, Reinforced Chassis Construction, RHS Construction, Checker Plate, Smooth Floors, Unique Design and Engineering. And since they are manufacturers themselves, they can also supply trailer parts and accessories to their agents across Australia at wholesale prices thus keeping their agents’ overhead costs down. Becoming an agent or owning a retail outlet with Victorian Trailers means that they are going to be selling the best trailers to their customers. They would also be getting assistance with regards to loading the trailers and other logistic services for delivering interstate orders.



To know more about Victorian Trailers visit website www.victoriantrailers.com



About http://www.victoriantrailers.com

Victorian Trailers, www.victoriantrailers.com.au based at Victoria, Australia was established over 25 years ago with an aim to build quality, functional, well designed and affordable trailers to the public. They are now manufacturers, retailers and suppliers of trailers to wholesale agents and distributors in Australia.



Media Contact

Media Relations – Victorian Trailers

Address: 33 Trawalla Avenue, Thomastown, Victoria, Australia 3074

Phone Number: 03-9359-3122

Email: infome@victoriantrailers.com.au

Website URL: http://victoriantrailers.com.au