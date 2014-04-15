High Quality Backlinks Are Offered with Amazing Discounts by SEO Specialist on Fiverr

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- SEO Specialist introduces the best quality backlinks for their clients. This web store has resourced themselves with top quality backlinks.



Creating backlinks are one of the key needs for achieving higher ranks on Google. It is mostly believed by the people that, the positioning of the webpage of a company or individual depends on the quantity of the links. However, Google takes extra care in assessing the quality of the links as well before ranking a webpage. Considering these, the specialized professionals of SEO Specialist are dedicated in offering the most significant PR links to their clients. To get high quality backlinks through press release distribution please visit http://www.fiverr.com/seospecialist2/write-a-press-release-and-submit-it-to-top-25-high-pr-distribution-network



SEO Specialist is highly focused on not delivering ‘junk links’ of PR o domains, like most of their market competitors, as the company understands that such links cannot increase the ranking of their clients on Google SERPs. SEO Experts strives to build the links that has already been recognized by Google. http://www.fiverr.com/seospecialist2/provide-all-in-one-best-seo-package



The company has offered attractive plans with great discounts. The Basic plan offers top quality backlinks in just $5. The Supreme plan is loaded with high quality backlinks at just $45. The Professional plan is availed to the customers with a huge price cut. All the plans are featured with do-follow links, anchor texts, detailed reports and an extra ordinary money back guarantee. Each of these plans is expected to turn around within 3 to 7 business days, after ordering.



SEO Specialist On Fiverr has received great feedbacks from the regular users. Alex T is a permanent client with this company. Alex says, “The PR backlinks of http://www.fiverr.com/seospecialist2 are really of high quality and they confirm the best results.”



About SEO Specialist

SEO Specialist is a leading SEO service organization. They also have the expertise in providing high quality backlinks to their clients.



To know more information about SEO Specialist On Fiverr please visit http://www.fiverr.com/seospecialist2



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