High-Quality Cellulose Ether Products from Sidley Chemical

Linyi, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd is a reputed professional company that is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Cellulose ether to different client groups. Its operations are based in Linyi City, China, and the company focuses on producing around 20,000 tons of different cellulose ether products on a yearly basis, depending on the various needs of clients. The company is also involved in export activities related to Cellulose ether products.



As stated by the company owner, “As one of the world top-level suppliers for cellulose ether, our products can be widely used in PVC, paint, dry-mixed mortar, ceramics, oil-drilling and daily-use chemicals”. The company utilizes mature and cost effective manufacturing techniques in producing different types of products. Under these standard manufacturing techniques, Sidley Chemical controls the cost effectively and has the capacity to produce end products at competitive rates as compared to other companies.



The company takes extensive initiative in conducting research before producing new products with an objective to widely utilize the product. The top cellulose product categories offered by the company include Polyanionic Cellulose, Low-substituted Hydroxypropyl cellulose, Hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC), Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), microcrystalline cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl cellulose, Ethyecellulose (EC) and many other categories. The company not only focuses on producing products but on the other hand also offers technical assistance for prominent product applications.



Products from Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd also find application in oil drilling activities. The Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC – LV) product which is produced by the company can be specially utilized for oil drilling and it serves as a specific mud stabilizer and water holding agent, which helps in the protection of oil wells in a natural manner. The Sodium Carboxy Methyl cellulose (CMC) product manufactured by the company has significant practical application in food production. Many reputed firms functioning in the food industry have been using the CMC product for producing frozen food, dairy products, fruit juice and other food items.



About Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd

