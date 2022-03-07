High-Quality Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2022 -- There are many choices when looking to purchase a new set of Colorado Springs patio furniture or Colorado outdoor furniture. Some of the factors to consider include the amount of maintenance required for the particular patio set in terms of not only money but also effort and time, as well as the intended use, with some materials not suited to be outdoors throughout a cold Colorado winter with low temperatures and potentially many inches of snow. Some materials can be kept outdoors year-round, an example would be wrought iron patio furniture which is known to be both durable and sturdy. Stone tabletops are less hardy and are featured on the maintenance and tips page of the Western Outdoor Living website. Western Outdoor Living is based in Colorado Springs and is a premier provider of Colorado Springs barbecue grills, including built-in grill models, as well as outdoor fire pits and other patio accessories which help design a cohesive outdoor living space alongside a patio set of a table and chairs.



A representative from the company explained why natural stone patio tabletops may not be the best choice for homeowners who want very little ongoing maintenance and who want to keep their patio furniture outdoors year-round: "Natural Stone tops are porous and must be sealed twice a year. We suggest doing this during the Spring and Fall with an impregnating stone sealer. While sealing a natural stone table top will help minimize staining, all spills from wine, soft drinks, fruit juice, coffee, and food must be promptly removed from the stone. Natural stone table tops should be covered when not in use to keep moisture from penetrating the stone. Covering a tabletop will also keep dust from settling and protect it from the sun. Because stone is mined from various sources around the world, each natural stone tabletop is unique with random color tones or veining and will not be identical from top to top. Due to Colorado's freezing winter temperatures, natural stone table tops MUST be brought inside a home (not left outside or even in the garage) during the winter to prevent the freezing and thawing cycles from cracking and splitting the stone apart." The expert team at Western Outdoor Living is able to listen to a unique set of requirements and help advise which patio furniture may be the best choice under the given circumstances.



Factors to consider include the orientation of the patio, as some patios may be covered in ice for several months if they are not exposed to the sunshine, whilst others may have rapid fluctuations in temperature as the climate changes and if the patio area is exposed to peak sunlight hours, the space available, the amount of maintenance required, the weight of the patio furniture if the patio area is exposed and subject to frequent wind gusts, the aesthetic which could vary from traditional and rustic to modern and contemporary, the ability to store the patio furniture in an indoor space over the winter months, the ease of moving the patio furniture frequently, the availability of items and the lead times required, the ability to arrange the furniture into a predetermined patio area, the restrictions imposed by holes in a deck or the step off the edge of a patio, the intention to buy a product that will be durable across many years, and the budget.



Other popular additions to the patio include fire pits in Colorado Springs, they add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:

Colorado Springs outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com