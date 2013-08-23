High Quality Commercial Playground Equipment and Service

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Better Health has recently announced the launch of its new website betterhealthfitness.com. In an age where healthy living is sought after, Better Health promises high quality fitness and recreational equipment at unbeatable prices.



The commercial playground equipment offered is state of the art and includes articles such as Play systems, Play system components, Swing sets, Motion equipment, Free Standing, and Wooden Structures. The play systems include overhead activities and climbers, while the swing Parts sets come with the option of Bipod or Tripod along with the choice for seats such as Toddler seats and Back to Back Glider. The motion equipment comprises of items such as seesaws and merry go rounds, while the free standing include wall climbers and slides. The wooden structures cover articles such as El Dorado, and Roosevelt.



The online catalogue is comprehensive and combines detailed photographs and descriptions of the unique features. Service seekers can sift through the online catalogue either by price, product name, or latest product. There is also the option of using a search engine for specific products.



The website states that the company has been providing its services since 1977 and the fact that all its vendors are ISO certified companies guarantees the quality of its products. The playground equipment is ASTM and IPEMA certified. Further, the Better Health staff includes certified playground safety inspectors (NPSI).



Computer Aided Drawing (CAD) design, along with a bird’s eye view and Three – Dimensional color (3D) help in better visualization. Assembly and installation of the playground equipment are also provided for by the company. As the website states, “We customize the installation to accommodate problematic site conditions and if necessary, do our own modification at the playground site.”



After market services such as moving and preventive maintenance are offered along with phased design and financing options. There is also the provision to seek a lease through First Pacific Funding.



Better Health features a blog on its website that further outlines the equipment offered on sale. The blog helps its readers stay up to date on the latest upgraded products in the market.



The projects completed by the company include names such as 110 Greenwich Street Assoc., Aaron Elementary School, and Brooklyn Army Terminal.



To know more about innovative commercial playground structures, fitness and recreational equipment available visit http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/



About Better Health

Better Health is a company that is dedicated in providing its customers with the best fitness, recreational, and playground equipment along with high quality customer care services.



Media Contact

Better Health

5302 New Utrecht Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Phone: 718-436-4693

Website: http://www.betterhealthfitness.com/