High Quality, Durable and Affordable Baby Changing Stations Online

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Allied Hand Dryers and Baby Changing Stations are pleased to present their all new and revamped website with an aim to provide a hassle-free shopping experience for their customers. “The Website was reworked according to user feedback and is easier than ever to navigate and find your product quickly” says, Craig Burrow, Marketing Manager. This is one of the largest and oldest online distributors of baby changing stations. They offer a wide range of products featuring famous brands such as Koala Baby Changing Stations, World Baby Changing Stations and AHD Dryer Baby Changing Stations. They also offer accessories such as liner dispensers and liners for baby changing stations.



The top brands offer products which are manufactured with durable and high impact polyethylene. They are designed for surface and recess mounting. Customers looking for the best models can always get in touch with the company and they will help their customers choose the right model. AHD offers top quality models at affordable rates whereas Koala offers luxurious stainless steel baby changing stations such as the KB200 or KB101 Series. With over 25 years of experience in supplying hand dryers and baby changing stations, the company supplies their products to public restroom facilities, churches, meeting places, government offices, shopping malls, etc.



“We also cater to the needs of any type of architectural firm or construction firm that needs to fit baby changing stations in their drawings”, adds Craig. The entire inventory comes with free UPS ground shipping and models that are in stock are shipped the same day ordered before 4PM CST. “Only the most respected well-known brands are distributed along with a product manufactured by us, the AHD baby changing stations”, adds Craig. Customers can also save money with quantity discounts and free shipping.



To know more about the latest baby changing stations and hand dryers visit website http://www.babychangingstationsonline.com



About Babychangingstationsonline.com

Allied Hand Dryers and Baby Changing Stations, www.babychangingstationsonline.com based at San Antonio, Texas was started by Darrell Kirksey in August 1988. They were suppliers of hand driers to numerous businesses in and around South Texas. The company is now one of the largest and oldest online distributors of hand dryers and baby changing stations. They have re-launched their refurbished website that provides their customers with a great variety of baby changing stations.



Media Contact

Craig Burrow – Marketing Manager

Address: 760 Isom Road, San Antonio, Texas 78216, USA

Phone: 210-587-7173

Email address: cburrow@webdirective.com

Website URL: http://www.babychangingstationsonline.com/