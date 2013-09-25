High Quality Giclee Canvas Art Prints Offered Online by Refine Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Located in Xiamen, China, Refine Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. is a well known supplier in high quality China canvas prints and oil painting reproductions. The company specializes in providing giclee canvas prints on a wholesale level. Driven to offer superior quality products and service the company uses printing equipment with the highest precision and the strictest media equipment.



The important characteristics that set canvas art prints apart from oil paintings are that they are waterproof, color fading resistant, and UV resistant. Customers can also specially order selected canvas art prints to include handmade texture brush strokes. Overall, canvas art prints have a longer durability. And, as the website says, they ¡°generate the same results as oil paintings.¡±



Because the company is careful to use only the best printing and media equipment the canvas prints offered are canvas prints wholesale vivid and have a high definition. The artist canvas offered to have the paintings printed on include Gloss Polyester, Gloss Cotton, Matte Polyester, Matte Cotton and Art Paper. The inks used are dye ink and eco-solvent ink. There are 4 basic colors and 8 optional colors to provide enhanced visual quality.



Through the website, China-Art-Prints.com, the company allows service seekers to browse their online gallery. The online gallery is designed to give customers a clear idea of the quality and service offered. It also assists customers in selecting the painting that they would like duplicated on canvas. Broadly categorized under Oil Painting Collection for Giclee Canvas Prints and Photograph Collections for Giclee Canvas Prints, the choices offered are vast. In addition, customers are encouraged to send in their own designs, photographs, or images to be reproduced as canvas prints.



Customers have the choice to have their art prints or oil paintings stretched or framed by the company. The company also allows their customers to order customized sized art pieces according to their personal requirements and desires.



In an effort to offer a 100% customer satisfaction, Refine Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. not only provides excellent quality products but high quality service support as well. All the pieces ordered from the company are carefully packed and secured. The pieces are dispatched on time and prompt delivery service is guaranteed. The company further offers drop shipping services for online and wholesale retailers. In exchange for its superior services the company requests minimal charges that are unmatched in the art industry.



For more information about canvas art prints and oil painting reproductions visit http://www.china-art-prints.com/



About Refine Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

Refine Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. is located in Xiamen, China. The company specializes in supplying giclee canvas art prints and oil dropship canvas prints for wholesale painting reproductions. The company offers its services on an international level and promises a 100% customer satisfaction.



Media Contact:

China Canvas Prints

Email: sales@china-art-prints.com

Website: www.china-art-prints.com