High Quality Interior and Exterior Painting Services Offered by Fort Collins Painting Consultants

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Fort Collins Painting Consultants, a family-owned Fort Collins painting company, is proud to announce that they are offering high quality interior and exterior painting services in Fort Collins, CO and surrounding areas. Since the company began in 2005, it has served more than 4,000 customers and has received high level of customer satisfaction. It is currently considered one of the most highly recommended painting companies in the Fort Collins area and is gaining popularity in all the surrounding communities as well.



What makes Fort Collins a well-recommended company compared to other painting services in Fort Collins?



- Fort Collins Painting Consultants have highly qualified, licensed and well-trained painters who will provide the most efficient service even when dealing with time constraints. The company’s painting crew is trained for residential and commercial painting jobs and receives continuous training to learn the latest painting solutions.

- All jobs are guaranteed and only the best materials are used to provide the highest quality interior and exterior painting results. All painting jobs are done with utmost consideration to the customers’ property and disruption of family life or business hours.

- All painting jobs are done using the most up-to-date materials and equipment. This improves the way projects are done and the time spent on painting as well.

- All painting jobs are accepted -- interior painting, exterior painting, faux painting, murals, landscape paintings, interior stained surfaces, wood refinishing and room color consulting.

- The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau -- Fort Collins Painting Consultants are dedicated to providing the highest quality customer service.

- Homeowners and business owners can also ask for color consulting to improve the interior or exterior walls of their home or building. The company has a team of painters and color specialists that can help clients with enhancing the overall feel of a room.



Interested clients may check out Fort Collins Painting Consultants official site for samples of their painting projects at http://fortcollinspaintingconsultants.com.



It is often said that wall color is the easiest and by far the most affordable way to enhance the beauty and appeal of any room. It is also the best way to improve the look and the value of any home or building. Clients who are worried about the cost of painting services can leave all their worries behind since Fort Collins Painting Consultants will be glad to work with the remodelling and repainting budget a homeowner or a business owner has.



Fort Collins Painting Consultants may be contacted through their hotline at 970-235-2747 where a customer service specialist will assist interested clients with all their painting needs.



About Fort Collins Painting Consultants

Fort Collins Painting Consultants is a family owned and operated Fort Collins house painting company that has grown their painting services each and every year of business, providing 100% customer satisfaction to over 4,000 clients since company inception in 2005.



