High Quality LED Light Strips Available at a Professional Store with Up to 65% Discount & Fast Shipping

ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LED lights have many special features due to which they are picking their demand across the world. From street lighting to lighting commercial or residential units, LED light bulbs, panels, modules and accessories are today highly desirable as environment-friendly, energy saving and cost-effective solution. To help meet the global demand of the LED lighting solutions, the China based leading supplier of LED lighting products LedStrips8.com introduces a wide variety of LED bulbs and lights at cost-effective prices. They even guarantee up to 65% of discounts on their products and ensure a fast and on-time delivery of products to the global locations.



Besides its energy-efficiency features, LED products offer immense designing and decoration possibilities because of their compact size and various shapes. A small compact LED unit can emit a significant amount of light to make a place dazzling and attractive. LedStrips8.com supplies Led Light Strips that are especially popular among the designers, architects and lighting professionals for decking up a residential or commercial unit with trendy lighting products.



The China based store maintains that the awareness of LED lighting products is growing among the consumers. Among different types of energy saving initiatives, installing LED lights has become a priority today. Many government and local bodies are heavily procuring LED street lights from them to scale down the cost of lighting of public spaces, such as streets, roads, parks, airports, bus stations etc. “A massive drive is going on to replace energy guzzling traditional bulbs from streets with fashionable and less energy-consuming LED street lights. Moreover, environmentalists are advocating for LED lighting solutions to make the planet a better place for the human’s living,” reveals the spokesperson of the company.



He further maintains that there is a significant surge in the demand of their LED lighting fixture from the global locations. With the growing demand they have upgraded their delivery mechanism and deliver all ordered products within the given time frame. Moreover, their current discount offer has become an important reason for people to think adopting energy efficient and environment-friendly lighting solutions. To have a glimpse of their different varieties of LED products, one may visit their website http://www.ledstrips8.com .



About LedStrips8.com

LedStrips8.com is the leading provider of high quality LED lighting products at low prices that they ship to their customers worldwide straight from the factory. They offer their products to both retail as well as wholesale customers. They have customers in more than 50 countries across the world.



For Media Contact:

Address : 4/G, Bldg. A, YiCheng Industrial Park,

TieGang, XiXiang, Bao'An District,

ShenZhen, GuangDong,518012, China.

Telephone: +86-755-83066884

Fax: +86-755-83068542

Email: info@ledstrips8.com

Website: http://www.ledstrips8.com