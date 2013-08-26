High Quality LED Tube Light Only from Zhongtian Lighting Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Zhongtian Lighting Co., Ltd. has recently announced its high quality LED Tube light products which are offered at a very competitive factory price. The firm being known as one of the most trusted led flood lights, LED Panel, LED Spot, LED Bulb manufacturers has continuously served thousands of customers not only in China but people from around the world. What makes it a good choice for LED products is the fact that this is the perfect site where customers are guaranteed to find superior quality LED products which are specifically designed for various purposes and manufactured with maximum performance.



Zhongtian Lighting Co., Ltd. would like to inform its valued customers about their latest led tube light which is especially designed to help consumers save more than 60% of their electricity bills. Indeed, these products do not need a starter or ballast to function well unlike other traditional fluorescent tubes available in the market today. It is built with a total of thirty thousand hours lifespan; it is absolutely environment-friendly, its input voltage can be 24V DC, 85-140/200-260V AC, available in 100-277V AC, tubes are all available at T5, T8, T9, and T10.



In addition, Zhongtian Lighting Co., Ltd. wishes to provide its most valued customers with high technology products that may particularly satisfy their needs and purposes. This is the reason why through the years the firm strives harder to come up with advance technology LED products which are proven to be safe, eco-friendly, works in maximum performance and offered at a very pocket-friendly price. Zhongtian Lighting guarantees its customers with a very professional service standard.



The firm’s principle over the years is to be able to provide exceptional quality products that come with a comprehensive set of after service, their products are offered at very cost efficient prices as compared to their rival firms. This principle is established so as to meet the satisfaction of various customers and to precisely win customers’ compliments and supports. Consumers from around the world may truly rely on this firm’s products and customer service since it is regarded as one of the appointed OEM/ODM factories of big and well-known brands.



For those consumers who are looking for reliable china led light products, Zhongtian Lighting Co., Ltd. site is the perfect store for your needs. Here, all LED items are manufactured with high technology, tested to provide maximum performance, available at very affordable price, products are made of high quality materials and proven to be durable and you can always depend on their very courteous and helpful customer service.



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