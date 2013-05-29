High Quality London-Based Photography Wedding Studio Expands Their Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Surindera Studios is a London-based studio that specialises in wedding photography and videography. Since 1976, Surindera has been helping brides and grooms capture their special day forever in glamorous photography.



Surinder has since retired from active photography, but his son Shaminder Balrai has picked where his father left off and has taken the family business well into the 21st century.



We started with film back in the 1970’s and have moved to digital photographs. As the photography has changed, our commitment to our customers has remained the same,” said Shaminder.



Part of their commitment to the customers also extends to cinematic Asian wedding videography. Gurmej Pawar, a professional TV Presenter, works closely with Shaminder to produce excellent, high quality wedding video interviews for the happy couples.



“Gurmej offers a behind the scene look at the goings on of the wedding; something many do not get to see,” said Shaminder.



Surindera Studios takes special care to film and shoot Asian weddings. The photography necessary to capture the soul and idea of an Asian wedding is special, and Surindera Studios takes pride in their abilities to exceed customer expectations. Shaminder does not want you to take their word for it, read the following from a very happily wedded couple:



“We highly recommend Surindera Studios following the amazing results from our Wedding in April 2010.



They were very professional from start to finish and captured all the special and touching moments of our wedding. Both the Videography and Photography were first class and we really feel the end product was something truly unique. You can really tailor your album and film to what you want it to look like coupled with their expertise; at no point did they lose patience through all the edits we wanted! Thank you for making our day memorable in such a beautiful way,” said Sandeep and Jatinder Gill, a customer of Surindera Studios.



About Surindera Studios

Surindera Studios, a west-london based company, specialising in bespoke, high quality photography and videography for the wedding industry, with strong expertise in Asian-specific couples and events. The studio has been established since 1976 and has been going from strength to strength.



MEDIA CONTACT

Shaminder Balrai

info@surinderastudios.com

London, England

www.surinderastudios.com