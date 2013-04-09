High-Quality MP3 Files All from WAV to MP3 Converter

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Say goodbye to large disk space used in WAV files because they can easily be converted now to MP3! Because of WAV to MP3 Converter, music lovers can listen to their favorite songs conveniently saved on their IPod, cellphones or MP3 players. Songs saved on MP3 format still retains the quality of the song but its size is much smaller compared to WAV files. This free WAV to MP3 Converter is definitely good news for everyone.



WAV format has a high audio quality that’s why it is preferred to be used by radio broadcasters and other music fanatics. The reason behind its high quality of songs is due to the fact that it is uncompressed and it retains the original composition of the song. The only disadvantage of WAV is its high size which makes it harder to transfer and share files saved in this format. WAV to MP3 converter resolves this dilemma as it easily converts WAV to MP3 files. Because MP3 is a compressed file, its size is a lot smaller compared to WAV but the basic the basic elements of sound are still there.



By using this WAV to MP3 Converter, WAV files can be converted to high-quality and non-corrupted MP3 files for easier storage and sharing. Users have the option to create MP3s at 40-bit rates and three sampling in two channels. Unlimited WAV files can be batch-converted thru the fast and easy WinZip-style interface and it can be previewed before encoding. Convert WAV to MP3 has been made easier by this converter because it works quickly with a very simple interface.



About WAV to MP3 Converter

WAV to MP3 Converter is a free software offered. It is compatible with the majority of operating systems. Its total downloads reached two million and still counting because users are able to see that this converter is reliable at all times. WAV to MP3 Converter shows that software need not to be complicated as long as it delivers what it promised.



Feel free to provide any comments or suggestions about this press release:

Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website - http://download.cnet.com/WAV-to-MP3-Converter/3000-2140_4-10060500.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001