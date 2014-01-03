High Quality Products and Unbeatable Benefits with Steam and Shower

Morecambe, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Steam and Shower is the UK’s leading home of steam showers, whirlpool baths and cabins that are notable for its quality and luxury features. The shower product specialist has several years of experience and a strong hold in the market with the honesty policy –high quality products with unbeatable benefits and no service charges. This is what makes Steam and Shower UK’s number 1 trusted source.



The quality assurance of hydro steam and showers is maintained through a thorough screening process. All the products are of the highest specification and uncompromising quality with no cutting corners in any way. Products that do not meet the quality requirements are directly rejected and all units are safety assured.



Steam and Shower houses units of unbeatable value. All products are available at competitive lowest online prices and there are no hidden costs at all. There is no compromise on the services and no additional charges after purchase of the product. The prices customers see on stand are the final costs and there are no extra prices involved in the services follow suit. The staff is well trained and provides professional services so that all the fittings are done at your home with high-standards practices.



The shower specialist has chosen select manufacturers that lead the way for designing high quality products. Insignia and Aqua Plus are the most preferred manufacturers of Steam and Shower and the eclectic range of products include; steam showers, steam showers with whirlpool, hydro shower enclosures, whirlpool baths, hot tubs spa, shower guards, water softners and much more. If the products are unsatisfactory according to the company standards they are returned back and customers query are carefully attended even after purchase.



All products at Steam and Shower have industry leading warranty and this is what gives the customers the peace of mind. All products are of superior quality and testify the impressive and incredible experience felt by the users. The unmatched practices and quality assurance of the practices gives Steam and Shower immense opportunities to retain its loyal customers and outgrow business by attracting potential customers with its promising services.