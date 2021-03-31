High-Quality Reusable Masks in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain Are Distributed by DONY During the COVID-19

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Dony Mask has taken a big step towards distribution in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain markets with its exclusive new agent DONY MASKS FOR PARA PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TRADING.



Dony Mask also has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, Canada.



Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation, has been one of the largest manufacturers of workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing in Vietnam since 2009. Last year, it responded to the Covid-19 pandemic with Dony Masks that have become synonymous with impeccable quality.



These masks are created to meet global standards for exports and use. Moreover its design keeps users' convenience in mind. As the strap of Dony Mask extends to 270% of the original length, they reduce any discomfort caused to users. These marks also retain their 99% anti-bacterial properties even after 60 washes.



Dony Mask are three layered and extremely skin friendly. Some of its user smart features include nose clips and adjustable earloops. They purify air from dust, pollen and also offer 99.95% UV protection. But at the same time they are sleek and stylish available in many cool colors for users.



The fact that these masks are reusable has added to their popularity as there is a growing emphasis on eco friendly products. People can save the hassle of disposable masks and good amounts too while doing the right thing for the planet. It's not surprising then that Dony Masks are being sold widely all over the world.



Spotting the huge potential of these masks many sellers have come forward to distribute them. DONY MASKS FOR PARA PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TRADING is one such name, which will take Dony Masks to KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain markets.



Finished units are shipped in medical packaging. They can be sterilized with EO gas technology that is commonly used for medical supplies. An indicator strips shows the wearer if the mask has been sterilized. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export the masks to demanding countries like USA and destinations in Europe.



That is why Dony Mask confidently competes with leading competitors such as Shanghai Dasheng, Kimberly-Clark, BDS, Gerson, Halyard Healthcare, SAS Safety Corp, Honeywell, Irema, KOWA, 3M, McKesson, MolnlyckeHealth, CM, Sinotextiles , DACH, Te Yin, Hakugen, Uvex, Ohlone Press LLC (Vogmask), AirPop, idMASK, Cambridge Mask, Debrief Me Holdings LLC, Moldex-Metric, Teflex Gasket Company Limited.



"This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including reusable cloth face mask and protective clothing.



At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world." – Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment Company.



In the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US"s people.



At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 reusable antibacterial community masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.



It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.



Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.



About Dony Garment Company

Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - One of the largest manufacturers in Vietnam for making workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing. In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exportation around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.



Media Contact



Mr. Henry Pham

Phone: +84985310123

Email: quanganh@dony.vn

URL: https://garment.dony.vn/