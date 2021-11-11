High-Quality Wheelchairs Now Available at Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2021 -- Individuals with mobility issues can now purchase gently used wheelchairs at Goodwill Home Medical Equipment. A complete line of wheelchairs and wheelchair accessories is available at affordable prices in Bellmawr, NJ.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a leading provider of new and used medical equipment. We follow CHAP standards of care for sanitization and refurbishing of all our equipment that we sell. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is proud to provide wheelchairs to seniors and other community members that will enhance their mobility and give added comfort to performing daily activities.



All of their used wheelchairs meet or exceed the requirements of a safe and reliable transport chair. Many individuals rely on wheelchairs to help them get around and have a dependable mode of transport. A variety of models and sizes are currently available.



Through the availability of affordable medical equipment and supplies, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment hopes to empower members in the community in providing goods that will improve their quality of life. Those who are searching for wheelchairs or any other assistive equipment, please feel free to visit Goodwill Home Medical Equipment at 300 Benigno Blvd. Bellmawr, NJ 08031. They also accept donations of used equipment in order to continue providing affordable medical supplies to their customers.



For more information, visit https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/ today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



