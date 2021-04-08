High-Reliability Semiconductors for Aerospace & Defense Market 2021 : To Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Companies in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense market are innovating in new solutions for demanding military and space applications. For instance, in July 2019, a major player in semiconductors for radio frequency applications – Skyworks – revealed a series of hermetically-sealed and impedance-matched amplifiers, capable of functioning in harsh environments.



Manufacturers in the high reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense landscape are developing advanced systems and devices that meet stringent operating requirements in the defense landscape. They are introducing solutions to create various communication platforms even in challenging environmental conditions.



The high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense market is anticipated to witness a sea change of developments in ceramic packaging materials. As such, ceramic packaging holds the highest revenue in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense market, with an estimated value of ~US$ 4 billion by the end of 2022. Thus, companies are developing unique ceramic QFN (quad flat no-lead) packages for peripheral components. Novel packaging solutions are benefitting stakeholders in the defense space with simplified design processes for the development of satellites and avionic systems.



Application of Radiation-hardened Semiconductor Chips Gains Prominence in Satellite Equipment and Vehicles

Innovations in radiation-resistant semiconductor chips are powering growth for the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense market. For instance, in January 2019, NEC Corporation – a Japanese multinational IT and electronics company, announced that it had developed a highly radiation-hardened semiconductor chip that deploys operational reliability in space.



Manufacturers in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense space are increasing R&D to support satellite launch missions. They are increasing their efficacy in semiconductor applications by gaining credibility through satellite technology demonstration programs. Companies in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense market are teaming up for the joint collection and evaluation of data acquired through tests. They are developing technologically-sound satellites through error rate measurement of radiation-resistant semiconductor chips.



Radiation-hardened semiconductor chips are being increasingly used in the development of a wide range of vehicles, satellite equipment, and medical devices. As such, manufacturers in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense market are expanding their reach in cumulative opportunities for the development of military vehicles, as these vehicles dominate with the highest revenue – an estimated value of ~US$ 2.6 billion by 2027.



Companies Abide by Government Norms to Avoid Risks of Technological Failures in Systems

The high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense market is consolidated, with only five major players accounting for ~60% of the total market share. This makes it challenging for emerging players to enter the market. What makes it more challenging for emerging players is the lack of technical expertise and capital to develop high-performance systems in the defense space.



ICs (integrated circuits) have made great strides in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense landscape. However, certain vulnerabilities of ICs have led to the technical failure of systems. This drawback affects the long-term reliability of devices in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense ecosystem.



For example, ICs are vulnerable to various types of ionizing radiations that lead to risks of temporary malfunctions and permanent damage, depending on the intensity of the time of exposure and energy levels. Hence, manufacturers in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense market are abiding by the norms listed by governments. For instance, the U.S. defense industry follows regulations mentioned in the Standardized Military Drawing (SMD) program to procure high-reliability devices.



Trusted Manufacturing Flows Safeguard Integrity of IC Devices in Military Landscape

High-reliability computer chip designers are developing trusted and secure ICs, catering to the needs of stakeholders in the military landscape. Companies in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense space are aiming to achieve this target by implementing trusted fabrication flows for the development of ICs.



Companies in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense market are adopting leading-edge semiconductor technologies to establish certified supply chains with defense associations. These efforts are being made to ensure a streamlined delivery of masks and water fabrication in an open commercial environment at a military base. Thus, military associations in the high-reliability semiconductors for aerospace & defense landscape can ensure trusted manufacturing flows with companies, while ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of IC devices.



