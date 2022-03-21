High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Medical Center in Houston Include Five-Star Amenities and Direct Access to Hermann Park

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane are remodeled and move-in ready with each of the one to three-bedroom residences having at least one private balcony. Conveniently located near Downtown Houston and the Texas Medical Center, the 35-story familiar landmark has sweeping views across Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Modern finishes can be found throughout the meticulously planned homes, which can further be tailored with homebuyers opting to choose from a choice of four distinct interior design packages. Features in the kitchens include cabinets by Eggersmann USA, porcelain countertops and a matching backsplash, a single compartment stainless steel sink with an integrated spray, polished chrome fixtures for a contemporary aesthetic, seamless concealed cabinetry to optimize the kitchen space, Bosch Home Appliances including a full induction range and over, a combined refrigerator and freezer, a microwave, a ventilating hood, and a dishwasher. Penthouse units at The Parklane are upgraded to Thermador appliances. The kitchen may be seen as the heart of the home and the open-plan concept of the floor plans puts the kitchen in a central living space perfect for relaxing on quiet days and entertaining when it's time to invite over family and friends. The bathroom finishes are equally as impressive with a porcelain vanity with an under-mount sink, European style cabinetry, again by Eggersmann USA, polished chrome fixtures, a backlit vanity mirror, porcelain tile floors, and shower surround, and a frameless glass shower enclosure. Colors of the porcelain countertops, tiles, cabinets, walls, and hardwood flooring are showcased on The Parklane website where the themes are detailed. Inspiration is drawn from a variety of styles and is reflected in the titles, Urban Elegance, Dynamically Bold, Classic Tempo, and Rustic Chic. As well as the direct access to miles of trails at Hermann Park, there are many options to stay fit at The Parklane and build a network of friends and neighbors, from a morning dip in the swimming pool to a game of tennis, to a workout session at the state-of-the-art fitness center, to enjoying some of Houston's sunshine in the outdoor fitness experience.



Created in 1924, designed by George Kessler, and operated by the Hermann Park Conservancy City of Houston, Hermann Park draws visitors from afar, and yet it also remains a favorite with locals. With a golf course, the Miller outdoor theater, running trails, gardens, picnic spaces, water features, sculptures, exhibits, and ever-changing foliage transforming constantly through the seasons, each trip is unique. Houston Zoo is a popular destination for families and lovers of wildlife, with over 6,000 animals and a mission to support wildlife conservation around the world. It is the second most visited zoo in the US, offering programs, animal encounters, and events, with membership packages available for those who like to visit often and enjoy the exclusive membership benefits.



Other home features at The Parklane make integration with a thoroughly modern home easy, with pre-wiring for smart-home automation and recessed lighting throughout.With natural light in all bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and the master bedroom, the residences are at once inviting and spacious.



Homebuyers can choose from a selection of interior design packages so that the home is tailored to their style from day one. From rustic to modern, and from subtle to bold, details like the kitchen countertops, the color of the walls and cabinetry, the tiles and the fixtures can all be selected from one of four themed selections.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

