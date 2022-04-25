High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Medical Center in Houston Include Five-Star Amenities and Private Balconies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2022 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. Residences are available in a variety of floor plans, with combination units available for homeowners looking for a larger space. Every home has at least one private balcony, with some having several. The views from The Parklane are sweeping, taking in the natural beauty of Hermann Park as well as the city skyline of nearby Houston. With a vibrant city nearby, there are local cultural attractions, popular tourist destinations, fine dining establishments, sports arenas, retail outlets, the Texas Medical Center, and a well-developed infrastructure of highways and public transport. The Parklane offers a luxury shuttle bus service offering transportation to Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. A home within easy reach of the city can often seem to be isolated from nature, buried within an urban jungle. This is not the case at The Parklane, where the 445 wooded acres of Hermann Park are just steps away from the 35-story tower. The park offers a peaceful retreat for a quiet stroll or an energetic jog, as well as being a popular destination for locals and visitors who look to enjoy the golf course, the many trails, gardens, water features, sculptures, the miniature railway, the playgrounds, the picnic areas, pavilions, restaurants, plaza, and monuments.



Homebuyers are able to select their preferred interior design package from a choice of four distinct themes. The Urban Elegance design package is described as a neutral Metropolitan palette with a gradient of color. Key design elements include contemporary kitchen countertops of arctic white stone with medium veining, whitewashed ash wood cabinets by Eggersmann USA, sandy grey solid hardwood floors throughout the main living area and the master bedroom, light grey walls, and chrome fixtures. Images of all the interior design themes can be viewed on the website and tours of The Parklane can be easily arranged. The Rustic Chic design package is described as warm, comfortable, and relaxed. Design highlights of the Rustic Chic theme include polished chocolate stone countertops, weathered grey oak cabinets by Eggersmann USA, light-tone hardwood floors throughout the main living area and the master bedroom, white walls, and black matte fixtures. The other two design packages are Classic Tempo and Dynamically Bold. One-bedroom floor plans range from 825 -1,565 sq ft, two-bedroom condominiums range from 1,230 – 1,820 sq ft, and three-bedroom homes range from 2,210 – 2,955 sq ft. Combined residences offer entertainment-friendly floor plans with dual master closets and a study. All of the homes are remodeled and upgraded with features such as recessed LED lighting and pre-wiring for smart-home automation. Being able to choose a design package as a homebuyer means that the home is tailored to the owner's style immediately.



With exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for homebuyers at The Parklane, there is the opportunity to design a customized wardrobe with Eggersmann USA, utilizing their Schmalenbach German-made cabinetry. Luxury wardrobe features could include glass shelving, glass side panels and doors, shelves and drawers in veneer smoked oak, an integrated make-up table, display storage solutions for sunglasses, shoes, suits, jewelry, purses, hats, custom cabinetry, sliding doors, mirrors, a central island plated with ceramics, walk-in wardrobes, integrated bench seats, and contemporary light fixtures.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry.Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several..



With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



