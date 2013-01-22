High Risk Merchant Processing Accounts- Success Through Full Disclosure

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- A merchant faces multiple challenges when their business is categorized as “High Risk”. It has become increasingly difficult for merchants to establish and maintain a HIGH RISK CREDIT CARD PROCESSING ACCOUNT. Market Conditions, banking appetites and the overall aversion to risk has really changed the landscape with regard to HIGH RISK MERCHANT PROCESSING. In spite of this restrictive marketplace, the team at MIDsource has succeeded in finding domestic and international processing solutions for some of the toughest to place business classes worldwide.



Patrick Daly, the Vice President of MIDsource (http://www.gomodsource.com) commented, “For us, success in the high risk processing space centers around one simple thing…Disclosure... There is a high probability that MIDsource will be able to offer you a merchant account. We simply need a clear picture of the business and financial support first, so we can devise the best direction and plan for the merchant.”



Daly goes on to say, “Every merchant’s goal is the same, and that is to obtain reliable credit card processing solutions and to continue processing without interruption. We share the same goal at MIDsource; and with disclosure comes success and with success a long term relationship is forged.”



About MIDsource

MIDsource has dozens of banking relationships worldwide that offer streamlined multi-currency solutions for international e-commerce merchants. MIDsource can provide international high risk processing accounts, domestic high risk processing accounts, multiple gateway options, and charge-back mitigation programs. The dedicated professionals at MIDsource have leveraged deep relationships and industry knowledge to keep our clients in business and processing.



