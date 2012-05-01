High School and University Coaches and Trainers Choose MyGBoard.com Customizable Coaching Boards

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- More and more high school and college coaches and trainers are adding a customized coaches clipboard from G-Board to their strategic training arsenal. G-Board is the industry leader in customizable coaching boards and products including dry erase coaching boards, scouting notebooks, wall canvasses and much more.



Creating and teaching plays, monitoring technique and improving the skills of athletes and teams requires a great deal of organization and can mean the difference between a winning or losing season. More highs school and university coaches are finding the customizable tools they need to stay on track at MyGBoard.com. MyGboard.com is the premiere site for coaches and sports enthusiasts to create personalized clipboards, scouting notebooks, posters and more. “As former coaches, we know what it takes to stay organized and communicate effectively with players,” said G-Board Co-owner and Founder Tony Freccero.



Their one sided plastic customizable dry erase boards have an attached clip with a retractable dry erase pen. Every major sport is covered from the football, baseball, swimming and basketball dry erase board to volleyball, tennis, soccer, hockey and lacrosse. The 9 x 12.5 or 11.8 x 16.5-inch dry erase boards can be customized with the team or school logo and a choice of colors, fonts and text such as team and coach’s name. Backgrounds are available in hardwood, grass field, water or optional white depending on sport or preference.



Their basketball Scouting Notebooks have a customizable cover and enough pages for 12 games of scouting. Pre-drawn courts/fields permit work on offensive and defensive strategies, special plays and more. Available for 11 different sports, G-Board's 8.5x11-inch Personalized Notebooks are perfect for practice plans, workout notes and everything else with 50 double-sided pages in a wire bound book with gloss and laminated color covers.



G-Board can print a team’s court, grass turf field or water-filled pool directly on a 16 x 20-inch stretched canvas to hang in the office, locker room or anywhere. All of their customized athletic products also make perfect personalized coaches gifts or awards. “As another way to show our support for youth sports, we donate a portion of each sale to help in the development of leagues and after school programs around the world,” said G-Board Co-owner and Founder Steve Brown. For more information on their full line of products, please visit http://www.mygboard.com/



About MyGBoard.com

