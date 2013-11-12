High School Musical Will Reunite for a VIP Party and a Good Cause

West Bloomfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Actress, first-ever United Nations Youth Champion and social activist Monique Coleman has organized a long-awaited reunion of Disney’s High School Musical cast—including Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lucas Grabeel—for charity. On Prizeo, the digital fundraising platform, fans can enter to win the chance to attend the private HSM reunion party for the cast in Los Angeles this December.



The HSM cast reunion fundraiser launches on October 24, the fifth anniversary of the premiere in 2008 of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.



Proceeds from the High School Musical cast reunion fundraiser will support the GimmeMo’ Foundation which invests in programs and creates content to improve the lives of youth globally. Coleman's non-profit web series GimmeMo' is dedicated to providing teens with education, content, and community to help them navigate the toughest issues of adolescence. With the help of this campaign, they will create curriculum, equip global correspondents, and open campus chapters to address issues facing students.



The Grand Prize winner and a friend will win a trip to Los Angeles to join the High School Musical cast VIP homecoming bash featuring America’s favorite Wildcats: Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, and Olesya Rulin, along with HSM director Kenny Ortega. Zac Efron is unable to attend but will provide the winner with a special surprise.



“Having traveled across America and to 24 counties as the first-ever UN Youth Champion, I’m inspired by the desire of young people everywhere to make the world a better place. At GimmeMo’, our goal is to build a global community of enlightened young people,” said Monique. “Since 2010, our multi-platform community has facilitated dynamic conversations about real issues facing young people today. In its first two seasons, our GimmeMo’ Internet talk show has tackled topics ranging from self-esteem and LGBT teens to the enduring bullying epidemic. I'm so excited to be working with Prizeo to expand the impact of my foundation. We have big plans at GimmeMo' for addressing major issues like teen suicide, cyber security, sex, and youth unemployment. I'm so grateful and proud that my fellow Wildcats are supporting me in realizing this vision.”



"We are thrilled to host the High School Musical cast’s reunion campaign on Prizeo to raise funds for GimmeMo’. The social media momentum that has already begun as rumors of the reunion surfaced will translate into a powerful fundraising opportunity fueled by the immense High School Musical cast’s fan community,” says Leo Seigal, co-founder of Prizeo. “Prizeo is a uniquely social platform with tools that will enable Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Lucas, and Monique to connect directly with millions of fans in a meaningful way and to encourage them to engage with their communities. This ‘social multiplier effect’ will likely make for a truly historical fundraising experience.”



Prizeo’s unique micro-donation model lets fans donate for chances to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences with their favorite celebrities whose charities benefit from the online campaigns on Prizeo.com. For micro-donations starting at only $3, contributors to the campaign will be entered to win the Grand Prize. Donors who contribute more can receive exclusive rewards for various donation levels including exclusive campaign T-shirts, Hoodies, and personalized Thank-You’s from the cast.



Prizeo also enables stars to maximize the benefits their social-media influence can deliver on behalf of charities. Recent Prizeo campaigns featuring celebrities including Samuel L. Jackson, Kristen Bell, Alicia Keys, and Kobe Bryant have all shown the immense power of social media to raise both funds and awareness for charitable causes. A just-concluded campaign featuring One Direction’s Harry Styles and Liam Payne raised nearly $800,000 for cancer research and prevention programs.



There are also prizes for the “Biggest Sharers” who raise the most funds by recruiting friends and family to donate. The 3 biggest sharers of the HSM cast reunion campaign will win the chance to join a Google Hangout from the reunion party. When friends donate using the link shared by a friend, both earn an additional entry. The Grand Prize winner will be chosen at random and notified shortly after the campaign closes on December 1, 2013. For full contest rules, see http://www.prizeo.com/terms-and-conditions.



About GimmeMo’

GimmeMo’ is a multi-platform community and Web series that facilitates dynamic conversations about real issues young people face. The GimmeMo’ online talk show created and executive produced by actress Monique Coleman is dedicated to empowering today's youth. Each episode features a compelling topic, such as teen homelessness, obesity, becoming environmentally conscious, body image, sex, drugs, and many more issues highly relevant to today’s youth. GimmeMo’s goal is to create an environment where teens feel safe talking about real issues, bringing awareness to organizations that are serving teens, and conducting celebrity interviews to spotlight Hollywood's commitment to giving back. GimmeMo’ is produced on the Web to meet young people where they live and provide them with inspiration, resources and positive information.



About Prizeo

Celebrity digital fundraising platform Prizeo was founded in early 2012 by Bryan Baum, Leo Seigal and Andrej Pancik. The friends met at Oxford University, founded Prizeo and developed the site with key investors Edgar Bronfman Jr., former CEO of Warner Music Group, Ajaz Ahmed, founder and chairman AKQA, and Michael Lynch, former Head of Global Sponsorship at Visa, along with William Morris Endeavor and Lady Gaga’s management company, Atom Factory. Late in 2012, Prizeo was accepted into Y-Combinator, the prestigious Silicon Valley seed-stage incubator program for the most promising startups. They are dedicated to building the Prizeo community on the principle that celebrities can maximize both the funds and awareness they raise for charity on an inclusive platform that gives all their fans the chance to contribute to win a once-in-a- lifetime experiences while contributing to society in a meaningful way.