High School Teacher and Author, Frank Nappi, Causes Online Stir with Latest Novel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Every established author is looking to create a buzz with the release of their new book. For Long Island teacher and writer Frank Nappi, that buzz has come almost instantly.



Earlier this week, Nappi released the first chapter of his upcoming book, ‘Nobody Has to Know’, on his website – www.franknappi.com. What followed was an immediate influx of responses due to the book’s controversial subject matter.



“Responses flew in via e-mail, Facebook, and through other social media sites. Initial comments were very mixed; many of my readers are celebrating my latest project, while others, especially some fellow teachers, are taken aback by its plot,” says Nappi.



While a story of a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student is already taboo, the fact that Nappi is himself a teacher has fueled the critics. Nappi says that those people are clearly having difficulty separating the art from the artist. In a recent blog, Nappi wrote “…the simple fact that something is put in print does not automatically render it true.”



The book, which is Nappi’s foray into the mystery genre, has a compelling plot.



Synopsis:



Nobody Has to Know, Frank Nappi's dark and daring new thriller, tells the story of Cameron Baldridge, a popular high school teacher whose relationship with one of his students leads him down an unfortunate and self-destructive path. Stalked through text-messages, Baldridge fights for his life against a terrifying extortion plot and the forces that threaten to expose him. Nobody Has to Know is a sobering look into a world of secrets, lies, and shocking revelations, and will leave the reader wondering many things, including whether or not you can ever really know the person you love.



With the buzz creating a strong demand for further content, Nappi has just announced that he will be releasing the second chapter for free next week.



“People should keep an eye on my website and blog for the second chapter. The book will then be officially launched on Amazon later this month. It’s very exciting! People need to keep an open-mind and get hooked in the storytelling and suspense” Nappi adds.



Nappi has an established writing career, having authored the award-winning Echoes from the Infantry and the critically acclaimed Mickey Tussler series.



For more information and to read the first chapter free, please visit: http://www.franknappi.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authorfranknappi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FrankNappi



About the Author: Frank Nappi

Frank Nappi has taught high school English and Creative Writing for over twenty years. His debut novel, "Echoes from the Infantry," received national attention, including MWSA's silver medal for outstanding fiction for 2006. His follow-up novel, "The Legend of Mickey Tussler," garnered rave reviews as well, including a screenplay adaptation ("A Mile in His Shoes") of the touching story which aired nationwide in September of 2011 and was released on DVD in January of 2012.



Frank continues to produce quality work, including "The Legend of Mickey Tussler: Sophomore Campaign," the intriguing sequel to the much heralded original story, and he is presently at work on a third installment of the unique series, as well as his first mystery/thriller entitled "Nobody Has to Know." Frank lives on Long Island with his wife Julia and their two sons, Nicholas and Anthony and continues to support organizations such as Autism Speaks, Best Buddies, and Challenger Baseball.