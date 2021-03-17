Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global High Speed Camera Market will be worth USD 583.3 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emerge8 Research. The high speed cameras are equipped with cutting edge technology which is way more advanced than traditional cameras because of which its demand is growing across industries. The growing requirement for in depth analysis and real-time results, like flow visualization and combustion testing in airlines industry, explosives, ballistics as well as pyrotechnics, is expected to be the stimulating factor for boosting the demand for high-speed cameras throughout the manufacturing sector.



The latest market intelligence study on the High Speed Camera market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the High Speed Camera market.



The report on global High Speed Camera market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Key Highlights From The Report.

In February 2020, Canon announced the development of EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera which comes equipped with the CMOS sensor. To make it a powerhouse, Canon equipped it with high speed system for transmitting data, a wider lens mount and a short back focus system. This will help deliver high image quality keeping the ease of use intact.

Vision Research, a Netherlands based company owned by Ametek Inc., partnered with Love High Speed, a high speed digital camera specialist in September 2018, in order to lease out its Phantom v2640 Onyx to Middle East and European users for multiple applications across varied industries.

Cameras especially those equipped with high performance machine vision technology, are gaining rapid traction in intelligent traffic systems. This is because these cameras come equipped with features like broad sensor range, day/night functionality modes, real-time capability and auto iris functionality are of major help to the security and defense sector. These cameras help to keep traffic moving, take control in order to prevent crashes as well as lessen the negative environmental impacts of the transportation sector on society.

Over the years, advancements in technology aid in pushing high-speed imaging into commercial and industrial applications which is broadening the application areas of the industry globally. For instance, high speed cameras are used for counting the right number of tablets in a container across the pharmaceutical plants. Application areas targeted to solve operational challenges are also emerging. A distinct example of this is increasing usage of high-speed imaging technology in association with IoT and machine vision is used to enhance predictive maintenance.

Key participants include Photron, Vision Research, Mikrotron, Optronis, IDT, Monitoring Technology, Fastec Imaging, AOS Technologies, Weisscamm, Motion Engineering Company, DEL Imaging System, IX Cameras, Xcitex and Motion Capture Technologies, among others.



Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2 Megapixel

2-5 Megapixel

>5 Megapixel



Frame Rate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

250-1,000 FPS

1,001-10,000 FPS

10,001-30,000 FPS

30,001-50,000 FPS

Above 50,000 FPS



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive and Transportation

Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the High Speed Camera market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



