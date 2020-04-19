High-Speed Camera Market - It's Opportunities & Challenges

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2020 -- The high-speed camera market size to grow from USD 288 million in 2018 to USD 422 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers are increasing demand for compact high-speed cameras, increasing use of high-speed cameras in media & entertainment and sports, and high adoption of high-speed cameras in manufacturing. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the high-speed camera market size based on by usage, frame rate, resolution, throughput, component, spectrum, connectivity, functionality, application, and region.



High-speed Camera Market for cameras with >10,000 MPPS throughput expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Increasing need for highly detailed analyses, such as combustion testing and flow visualization in aerospace, explosives, pyrotechnics, and ballistics, is expected to be the driving force for increasing the demand for high-speed cameras with >10,000 MPPS . Technological advancements, such as higher frame rates and greater resolutions, are opening new avenues for employing high-speed imaging to further improve business operations and study more complex processes and phenomena. This factor will likely fillip this market's rapid proliferation



High-speed camera market for cameras with ?2 MP resolution expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Adoption of high-speed cameras with ?2 MP resolution in applications such as missile launch; projectile tracking; component tracking in aerospace, defense, & military; product & material testing; and fluid dynamics research has led to increased demand for high-speed cameras. ?2 MP resolution is the most affordable high-speed camera format owing to which its adoption has been significant.



"APAC to register the highest growth during the forecast period"



The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing industrialization and evolution as manufacturing hubs, particularly China and India, are expected to be major drivers behind this growth. Investments from all over the world into the region's manufacturing sector is growing, which is creating an increased need for more efficient production line monitoring; this is expected to drive the APAC high-speed camera market.



Key Market Players:

Key players in the high-speed camera market include Photron (Japan), nac Image Technology (Japan), Vision Research (US), PCO (Germany), Mikrotron (Germany), Optronis (Germany), IDT (US), Monitoring Technology (US), Fastec Imaging (US), AOS Technologies (Switzerland), Weisscamm (Germany), Motion Engineering Company (US), DEL Imaging System (US), IX Cameras (UK), Xcitex (US), and Motion Capture Technologies (US).



