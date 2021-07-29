High Speed Rail Solution Is a Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- High speed rail projects have had something of a tough time in recent years but with the arrival of a more transit-friendly administration in Washington there is now a drive towards securing more federal support for deployment of these systems across the USA. The current focus on infrastructure has been identified as a 'once in a generation opportunity' to get more support in place for all transport systems, including high speed rail. American Public Transportation Association President and CEO Paul Skoutelas has suggested that there is a need to now establish a long-term funding source for projects such as high-speed rail, along the lines of the Highway Trust Fund. Many routes that have been earmarked for high-speed rail currently face significant challenges and secure funding could make all the difference. That's especially so given the opportunities that exist for integrating electrified high-speed rail as a solution to climate change.



LVI Associates is a leading light in specialist fields such as engineering infrastructure recruitment that could help to bring plans for high-speed rail to life. The firm is well established as the partner of choice to some of the biggest talents in this sector, supporting those who are looking to make career-defining moves in fields such as forensics, construction, building services, renewable energy and transportation. The talented team of consultants is trained continuously and works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies, focusing on key niche areas, such as engineering infrastructure recruitment, as well as the broader engineering and infrastructure field. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for both businesses and individuals keen to move forward and drive progress in this exciting sector. Through its work in engineering infrastructure recruitment, as well as all other areas of hiring, LVI Associates partners with a broad spectrum of businesses, from new enterprises through to well established global brands.



The firm's reach extends across the USA, including major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This in-depth nationwide expertise is supported by a robust international connection that comes from being part of a strong global network and the go to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. LVI Associates has built its business on being able to provide sustained and specialist support for enterprises and individuals across the industry, including when it comes to engineering infrastructure recruitment or hiring for burgeoning fields such as renewable energy. As a result, there are currently many different opportunities available with LVI Associates USA, including: Senior Remediation Engineer, Waste/Wastewater Project Manager, Forensic Mechanical Engineer, Client Service Leader, Senior Building Envelope Consultant and Vice President of Roofing. For businesses looking to secure next generation talent and individuals focused on making a career-defining next move, LVI Associates is an obvious partner.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Engineering Infrastructure Recruitment visit https://www.lviassociates.com



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates USA: +1 646 759 4560



For more information about LVI Associates USA services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com.



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.