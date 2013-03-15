High Street Discount Retailer TJ Hughes Now Stocking UGG Boots from £149.99

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- TJ Hughes, a UK discount retailer, has just added the very popular “UGG” brand of boots to its inventory. Shoppers may purchase the discounted UGG boots through the company’s website or brick and mortar stores.



The boots are currently available in grey, black and chestnut and are priced from only £149.99 in ladies sizes 3.5 - 8.5. Thanks to their high-quality construction, UGG boots are sure to help keep the feet warm and comfortable despite the cold UK weather. The boots are handcrafted from durable and attractive suede and sheepskin.



The team of employees who work for the UK discount retailer are excited to offer this new range of exceptional boots to their loyal clients. Shoppers who have already purchased the UGG boots have told the staff that the only difficulties they experienced was in deciding which colour to buy first.



The fact that TJ Hughes has added an exceptional brand like classic UGG boots to its inventory probably does not come as a surprise to its many customers. Since the day the discount retailer opened for business, it has strived to offer top-notch products at extremely low prices. Today, the company has nine stores nationwide, and the user-friendly website allows people to shop online with TJ Hughes at any time of day or night.



From home appliances like televisions and tablets to nursery furniture, sofa beds, curtains, bedding, mens and ladies footwear and much more, TJ Hughes offers a huge selection of famous name brands at discounted prices.



“Whatever product you are looking for browse our online store, order over the phone or visit your nearest store and we'll do our very best to find the product you are looking for at a great cheap price,” an article on the website noted, adding that TJ Hughes carries world famous brands such as Benetton, Calvin Klein, Hoover, Sharp, Samsung and more.



Anybody who is interested in shopping for the new selection of discounted UGG boots is welcome to visit TJ Hughes’ website at any time; by clicking on the “Clothing & Accessories” tab at the top of the home page and then “UGG,” shoppers can peruse the newly-added assortment of the popular footwear.



About TJ Hughes

Since opening its first store in Liverpool in 1925, TJ Hughes has gone on to become one of the longest established names in British retail, building up a reputation for quality and affordability. TJ Hughes specialise in home and fashion, fragrance and cosmetics, technology and electricals. It offers premium brands at up to 70% discount and quality products at low prices. For more information, please visit http://www.tjhughes.co.uk