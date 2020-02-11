Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- High-Strength Concrete Market 2020



Description: -



As per a new report, the global high-strength concrete market is expected to witness steep growth in the next forthcoming years. The High-performance concrete has special properties, unlike normal concrete. High-performance means that the concrete has one or more properties which include low shrinkage, low permeability, a high modulus of elasticity, or more strength as well. The high-performance concrete is considered to be a unique combination of uniformity and performance which plays an important role in the construction.



Some Major Key Players



ACC

AfriSam

BASF

CEMEX

Clayton Block

LafargeHolcim

Sakrete

Sika

Tarmac

QUIKRETE

U.S. Concrete

UltraTech Cement



Some of the main factors driving the market size include increasing construction of high-rise buildings due to growing population, improved long-term performance and reduced MRO costs, and enriched features such as resistivity to natural & chemical damagers. Moreover, the rise in demand for non-residential & non-commercial construction and public-private partnerships is driving the growth of this sector. The eco-logical benefits being offered by high-strength concrete is also an important factor influencing its market size.



However, some of the major challenges including increasing buyer negotiating power might hamper the market size in the coming years. Some other difficulties and limitations that are being faced by the key players in the market is also studied in the report.



Market Segmentation



The market for the global high-strength concrete market has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been divided into Ready-mix/Pre-mix, Precast, and On-site (Fresh Mixed). Based on the application, the market has been divided into Commercial, Residential and Infrastructure. The residential segment is growing at the highest speed which is mainly due to increasing demand for new construction projects across the globe.



Detailed Regional Analysis



The global market of the high-strength concrete has been analyzed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years which is mainly due to a surge in the number of residential and infrastructural construction to cater to the growing demand. Also, the need for new construction and rehabilitation of the older construction in these regions, rapid urbanization will further push the market size of high-strength concrete in the coming years. The growing demand for constructing a high-tech railway network will further raise the demand for high-strength concrete in countries like India and China. Moreover, with a surge in the new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector, demand for this higher quality concrete is also growing. Growing government initiatives and strict regulations for infrastructure development will create attractive opportunities for the key players operating in the APAC region.



Competitive Landscape



The global high-strength market is expected to witness tough competition among the leading key players and some big activities among the key players are likely to get witnessed in the coming years. The players are adopting various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, partnerships, and agreements to enhance their product portfolios and to their market presence in the approaching years.



About Wise Guy Reports

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.