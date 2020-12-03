New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Global High-Temperature Coatings Market report offers strategic insights into the High-Temperature Coatings business sphere formulated through primary and secondary research and further validated and verified from industry experts and professionals. The report covers an in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and competitive landscape. The report covers a comprehensive overview of the global market structure, along with an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics.



Market Size – USD 3.84 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.



The report has been further updated with the latest changes in market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has altered the dynamics of the High-Temperature Coatings market by inducing disruptions in the supply chains and changing the demands and trends in each key geographical region. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key driver of market growth. It also covers a current and future market outlook with a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the overall market and its key segments.



The key companies profiled in the report are:



Aremco Products Inc., General Magnaplate Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, Belzona International Ltd., Chemco International, Weilburger Coatings GmbH, Valspar Corporation, Sherwin-Williams, Whitford Corporation, and Carboline Company, among others.



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Waterborne

Powder



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Poly-Ether-Sulfone

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyester

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Energy & Power

Metal Processing

Cookware

Marine

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Others



Geographically, the market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and the market size and share. The report also covers the country-wise analysis of the High-Temperature Coatings market to offer a better understanding of the regional spread of the market.



Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:



North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA



