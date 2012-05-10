High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Market by Application (Petrochemicals, Glass, Ceramics, and Others), & Temperature Range Global Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- Summary: High Temperature Insulation Market - HTI Application (petrochemicals, glass, ceramics, and others) and Temperature Range - Global Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)



The increasing cost of power and the rapid depletion of conventional sources of energy have necessitated effective heat management and energy conservation in industrial processes. High temperature insulation (HTI) products provide high compressive strength and low shrinkage at high temperatures; and thus offer a cost-effective energy management solution for industrial processes.



The global HTI products market - defined as insulation products with maximum operating temperature exceeding 1000° C - is witnessing tremendous growth due to the increasing awareness about the energy saving, cost effectiveness and emission reduction offered by these products, and industrialization of emerging economies. The global HTI products market is estimated to grow from $2.7 billion in 2011 to $3.5 billion in 2016. While Europe led the global HTI market in 2011 with a 39% share, India, China, Russia and Middle East have registered dynamic growth rates.



The impending saturation of the European and U.S. markets has induced several HTI manufacturers to adopt geographic expansion strategies to the Asian region. India and China offer especially lucrative markets and also offer the benefit of low-cost manufacturing. Value-based pricing has emerged as a major growth strategy in the relatively saturated markets. Market players in these regions are also focusing on emerging HTI applications such as aerospace and fire protection for further market growth.



The major applications of HTI products are petrochemicals, cement, glass, ceramics, refractory, aluminum, powder metallurgy, and iron and steel industry. Petrochemicals currently hold a 30% share of the overall HTI market, and are expected to continue being the largest application market through 2016. Glass forms the next largest application segment, holding a 14% share of the overall market currently. Most of the applications require insulation at maximum temperature ranging from 1000° C to 1300° C. HTI products falling within this temperature range account for 65% of total HTI market revenue.



Prices of HTI product vary largely across geographies. In Asia, due to lower raw material and labor costs, prices are considerably less than that in North America and Europe. Prices of HTI product also change with increase in operating temperature. The change is predominant in North America and Europe where prices increase up to 10 - 12 times with increase in temperature.



The global HTI products market is consolidated with two companies – U.S. based Unifrax LLC and UK based Morgan Thermal Ceramics (Morgan Crucible PLC) – holding almost a third of the entire market. The other companies with significant market presence are Denmark’s Skamol, U.S. based Pyrotek and Zircar, Belgium’s Promat, and Japan based Isolite. These industry leaders are employing a number of growth strategies such as increased R&D investments, new product launches, shifting focus toward Asia Pacific and agreements and collaborations to expand their market presence. Increased R&D investments have also had a positive impact on product enhancement and differentiation strategies. These competitive developments are expected to boost the growth of HTI market.



Energy forms the largest cost component of HTI products, accounting for about 40% to 50% of the total production cost. Thus, energy efficiency in the manufacturing process could significantly lower the cost of the end-product.



The research report titled “High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Market by Application (petrochemicals, glass, ceramics, and others), and Temperature Range – Global Trends & Forecasts (2011 – 2016)” provides in-depth market intelligence on the global market for HTI products, which is currently witnessing high growth due to expanding industrial applications such as petrochemicals, and cement and glass manufacturing. This report identifies and analyzes growth strategies such as portfolio expansion and the R&D initiatives taken by heat management solution providers.



The report analyzes the markets for the various HTI applications such as petrochemicals, iron and steel, ceramics, alumina and powder metallurgy. The report also identifies the consumption of HTI products in different operational temperature ranges in these application segments. Each HTI submarket is forecasted and analyzed for trends and the competitive landscape in the HTI markets in the North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



The report identifies factors that drive or inhibit market growth in order to support the market trends and forecasts made herein for each sub-segment. Total 27 company profiles are provided for a deeper insight into the competitive landscape. The market tables are categorized as per geography, application and temperature ranges. Market size is given in form of value (USD) and volume (ton).



Market Covered

This high temperature insulation market research report categorizes the global market for high temperature insulation products on the basis of applications, operating temperature, and geography; forecasting the revenues and consumption volume and analyzing the trends in each of the following submarkets:



On the basis of applications:

Petrochemicals, glass, cement, ceramics, iron and steel, refractory, powder metallurgy, and other applications such as aerospace and solar equipment



On the basis of operating temperature range:

1,0000 C - 1,1500 C; 1,1500 C - 1,3000 C; 1,3000 C - 1,5000 C; 1,5000 C - 1,7000 C; Above 1,7000 C



On the basis of geography:

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific



ROW (South America, Russia, Australia, South Africa and other countries not covered in the above three categories)



Key questions answered

- Which are the high-growth segments and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, ingredients, technologies, stakeholders?

- What are market estimates and forecasts; which markets are doing well and which are not?

- Where are the gaps and opportunities; what factors are driving market growth?

- Which are the key playing fields and winning-edge imperatives?



What is the competitive landscape; who are the main players in each segment; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths, key selling products, and product pipelines? Who is doing what?



The intended audience of this report includes:

- High temperature insulation manufacturers

- End consumers such as petrochemicals, glass, cement, iron and steel manufacturers

- R&D (research and development) institutions

- Distributors

- Raw material suppliers "



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/high-temperature-insulation-hti-market-by-application-petrochemicals-glass-ceramics-and-others-and-temperature-range-global-trends-and-forecasts-2011-%E2%80%93-2016--report-536981