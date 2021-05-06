New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The growing incidence of the implementation of high temperature insulation materials in industries, increasing energy costs, and strict regulatory enforcement in industrial spaces related to thermal insulation are key factors driving global growth in the industry.



The High Temperature Insulation market is projected to reach USD 13.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Critical factors such as rising competition for the product propel the industry to boost machinery performance and process productivity through application industries. Insulation prevents heat transfer from the equipment system and increases the machine's effectiveness by making manufacturing processes more efficient. However, the industry is moving towards consolidation as producers seek to reduce manufacturing costs and improving the material's thermal resistance. Increasing demand, combined with the availability of the product at reasonable prices, would likely lead to growth in the market.



Increasing population and stringent energy conservation regulations that apply to different industries, such as chemical & petrochemical and cement, are likely to drive demand in the high temperature insulation sector.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



RHI Magnesita, Calderys, BNZ Materials, 3M, Refractory Specialties Incorporated, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Morgan Advanced Materials, ETEX, Almatis, and Unifrax, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the High Temperature Insulation market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Insulating Firebricks



Ceramic Fiber



Calcium Silicate



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Glass



Ceramics



Petrochemicals



Cement



Refractory



Aluminum



Iron and steel



Powder metallurgy



Others



Temperature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



6000C-11000C



11000C-15000C



15000C-17000C



17000C+



