High Thermal Stability Feature Expands Aptamers Market at a CAGR of 17.5% over the Forecast Period of 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently added a report on "Aptamers Market (Type - DNA-based Aptamers, RNA-based Aptamers, and XNA-based Aptamers; Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutics Development, and Research and Development; Technology - Selex, and Other Technologies; End User - Academic and Government Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global aptamers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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According to the IGR research analysts' low cost and high efficiency of Aptamers in binding to large molecules as compared to antibodies is fuelling the growth of the market. Aptamers are used in laboratory diagnosis, pharmaceutical studies, drug discovery, molecular recognition, and treatment of certain diseases. Aptamers are commonly used in the treatment of AIDS owing to faster development than the antibodies which lead to curing of diseases very faster.



Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is the primary cause of acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), which causes significant morbidity and mortality with a significant consequent decrease in the quality of patient's lives. Recent advances in HIV/AIDS research have identified several molecular targets and for the development of therapeutic and diagnostic using aptamers against HIV/AIDS.



Therapeutics Development is Expected to Be One of the Fastest Growing Applications During the Forecast Period



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global aptamers market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It also provides the market segmentation by type (DNA-based aptamers, RNA-based aptamers and XNA-based aptamers), by application (diagnostics, therapeutics development, and research and development) by technology (Selex, other technologies) by end users (academic and government research institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations) and by geography. XNA-based aptamers will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



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Therapeutics development is expected to be one of the fastest-growing applications during the forecast period. Aptamers recognize and bind targets of interest just like antibodies, they have a number of advantages, such as shorter generation time, lower costs of manufacturing, no batch-to-batch variability, higher modifiability, better thermal stability and higher target potential ranging from ions to live animals.



North America is Leading the Global Aptamers Market During the Forecast Period



In terms of region, the global aptamers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the global aptamers market due to constant technological advancements in technologies. The factors driving the growth of the market in this region is advancement in technology, availability of R & D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.



Aptamers Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are AM Biotechnologies, LLC, Aptagen, LLC, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Aptus Biotech S.L., Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc., NeoVentures Biotechnology, Inc., SomaLogic, Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc., Vivonics, Inc., and Aptamer Solutions, Ltd. TriLink Bio Technologies provides services to researchers, announced its relocation, to expand its operations for future growth.



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The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of aptamers market.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the aptamers.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.