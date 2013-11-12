High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Global Survey Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market: Latest Survey Report,



High Throughput Screening (HTS) refers to a scientific experimentation method used in the process of drug discovery. HTS enables automated assays of biological or biochemical activity of compounds similar to drugs. These assays facilitate discovery of enzymes, ligands for receptors and other pharmacological tests. In addition this process aids in rapid identification of antibodies, genes or active compounds that are responsible for alteration of a specific biomolecular pathway. Presently, the HTS industry is expected to reduce the costs involved in drug discovery process and release the potential lead compounds resultant from screening campaigns. This expectation led HTS industry to adopt smarter screening procedures by screening only focused and potential compounds along with the use of highly efficient instrumentation platforms.



Click Here To Visit Complete Report:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/high-throughput-screening-hts-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



The HTS industry poses a competitive environment, with regular technology transfers and information sharing between the market rivals. With the increasing competition between the pharma companies to pioneer the drug commercialization, the need for HTS increases simultaneously, as this reduces the overall time required for commercializing the drug molecules. HTS market promises affirmative growth potential in near future due to its inevitable use in the research and production fields and can be segmented by technology, applications and geography. Some of the technological advances in the HTS industry attribute to introduction of high content screening technologies, miniaturization of the HTS technological platforms and novel cell culture approaches.



The major factors positively impacting the growth of the market accounts for continuous HTS technological upgradations, rigorous research and development initiatives, increase in investments by the drug discovery firms and focus on development of robust hardware and software used in screening. On the other hand increasing demand for highly efficient biochemical assays, need for cost effective solutions and negative impacts of economic slowdown on HTS outsourcing might hamper the growth of HTS market. Some of the major players competing in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc., and Roche Applied Sciences.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



To Download Sample Report Visit:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/178572



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



Latest Reports:



Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Devices Market

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/178571



Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) is most common type of heart surgery that is performed to treat people suffering from severe angina and coronary artery heart disease. In coronary heart disease, a plaque is formed inside the coronary artery that carries oxygenated blood to myocardium. As the plaque becomes harder over the time, it narrows down the artery and subsequently causes reduced blood flow to heart leading to chest pain called angina. In CABG, a healthy artery or vein from elsewhere in the body is grafted to blocked coronary artery that facilitates the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles.



Depending on the number of coronary arteries bypassed, the surgery is referred as single bypass, double bypass, triple bypass and quadruple bypass. Usually, there are two different methods to perform CABG namely on-pump CABG and off-pump CABG. Some minimally invasive coronary artery bypass (MIDCAB) surgeries are also performed such as endoscopic or thoracoscopic and robotic assisted surgery that include smaller incision, less bleeding, low risk of infection and reduced recovery time. Some of the commercially available devices used in CABG are OPTrac STILLSITE Stabilizer by Heartport, Ultima OPCAB system by Guidant and OCTOPUS 2+ Tissue Stabilization System by Medtronics. Some of the prominent vendors operating in this market are Sorin Group, Heratport, MAQUET, Guidant, Medtronic and Terumo.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/178571



Industry experts predict that the market for CABG devices will primarily be driven by increasing incidences of coronary heart disease and to some extent by the introduction of devices used in minimally invasive procedures such as da Vinci system marketed by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Growing use of endoscopic vessel harvesting devices and anastomosis assist devices is also expected to support the growth of market. According to WHO, in 2008, approximately 17.3 million people died of cardiovascular diseases and of these around 7.3 million deaths were due to coronary heart disease. WHO also suggests that this death toll will keep on rising and will become 23.3 million by 2030. The major challenges to the market are matured market of North America and Europe and availability of minimally invasive alternative options such as percutaneous coronary interventions.



Cryopreservation Equipments In Stem Cells Market

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/178570



Cryopreservation is the process of preserving cells or complete tissues that are susceptible to damage caused by chemical reactivity and harmful enzymatic activity. This process is accomplished by keeping these materials at sub-zero temperatures wherein the activity of chemicals and enzymes stops. This process is performed in an apparatus known as cryopreservation equipment. Cryopreservation equipments include drystore freezers, mechanical freezers, cryopreservation freezers, cryopreservation vials, incubators and stem cell research laboratory equipment. These equipment parts help in completing the process of cryopreservation by providing stable cryogenic storage for biological specimens. The ultra low temperatures attained using these equipments is maintained by the use of certain amount of liquid nitrogen.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/178570



Increase in research and study of stem cells would augment the growth of cryopreservation equipments. In addition, increase in funding for these studies and research of stem cells would also trigger the growth of this market. In 2013, the government of Japan funded around USD 1.12 billion for stem cell studies. Moreover, advancement in technologies may also boost the growth of this market. Medical experts are becoming increasingly inclined towards the use of bioengineered products, which are more compatible with the human body. Increase in drug manufacturing through stem cells will also enhance the growth of this market. Recently, stem cells proved to be helpful in treating spinal muscular atrophy. It has been reported that in 2013, around 30,000 kids in the U.S. suffer from spinal muscular atrophy. Stem cell-based drugs would help in curing such complex diseases, which would again support the growth of this market.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email:sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog :http://marketpresss.blogspot.com/

FaceBook FanPage: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearchreports.biz