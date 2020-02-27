High Throughput Screening Market Development by Companies Outlook 2030 Key Opportunities by Agilent Technologies, Hermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Recent report on 'Global High Throughput Screening Market' has been updated thoroughly and can be availed from Market Industry Reports (MIR). The research report comprises key information on the trending product, end users' requirements, and competitors' information. According to the report, the global high throughput screening market was valued at over US$ 14.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing funding from the private and government organizations and the high implementation of high throughput screening technology for genomic screening. Currently, the technology is considered as a valuable tool for the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to conduct highly efficient and cost effectiveness research in drug discovery and other relevant fields of chemistry and biology.



Increasing Investments in R&D



Rising prevalence and incidences of several diseases worldwide has triggered the need for advanced R&D scenario across all sectors of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and research establishments. Both public and private sectors are now focusing on new innovative techniques, ideas to obtain latest medical breakthroughs. According to studies, it was estimated that the total spending on R&D by mid-market biotechnology companies, witnessed an increment of approximately 18% between 2015 and 2016.



Growing need to address several forms of ailments has been crucial in dictating the funding and R&D spending by governmental establishments as well as major market players and other research institutes. Increasing R&D investments and spending is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global high throughput screening market.



