According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global high throughput screening market was valued at USD 14.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 26.71 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%.
The key players operating in the industry are
Agilent, Danaher, Thermo-Fischer Scientific, Tecan, Axxam, Merck Group, Biorad, Hamilton, Corning, BioTek, Aurora Biomed.
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Reagents & Assay Kits
Instruments
Consumables and Accessories
Software Services
Others
Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Cell Based Assays
Lab on chip
Label free Assays
Bioinformatics
Others
Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Target Identification and Validation
Primary and Secondary Screening
Toxicology Assessment
Other Applications
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology Companies
Academic and government Institutes
Contract Research organizations
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Development in multiple software used
3.2. Increasing R&D spending
3.3. Government initiatives
3.4. Stringent data quality control standards
Chapter 4. High-throughput Screening Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. High-throughput Screening Segmentation Analysis
Key Highlights from the High Throughput Screening Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the High Throughput Screening Market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.
Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies
Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations
In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market
Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry
Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market
