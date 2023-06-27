High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market Size to Hit $52.5 Billion at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2023 -- According to a research report "High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market by Product Type (Cables (XLPE, EPR, HEPR, MI), Accessories (Joints, Termination, Fittings & Fixtures), Conductor Type (Aluminum, Copper), Installation, Voltage, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the high voltage cables and accessories market is projected to reach USD 52.5 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 40.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Browse 215 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market - Global Forecast to 2028"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95892251



High voltage cables and accessories are essential as they facilitate the efficient and reliable transfer of electricity from power plants to power utilities, renewables and industries over long distances. It offer insulation and protection to prevent electrical leakage and reduce power losses. Accessories are essential components utilized to establish secure connections and maintain the seamless flow of power, ensuring the integrity of the system.



The power utilities, by end user, is expected to grow be the largest segment during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the high voltage cables and accessories market has been split into power utilities, renewables, and indusrials. The power utilities segment is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period. Power utilities industry is growing in high voltage cables and accessories market because of rising demand for electricity due to industrialization, urbanization, population growth etc. It is also growing due to factors like renewable energy integration, grid modernization, infrastructure expansion, and advancements in cable technology.



The underground segment, by installation, is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This report segments the high voltage cables and accessories market based on installation into three segments: overhead, underground, and submarine. The underground segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Underground installation is essential as it offers enhanced reliability as they are less susceptible to weather-related disruptions leading to fewer power outages and a more dependable electrical supply. Underground cables provide flexibility for future expansion and urban planning, allowing for easier integration with new infrastructure projects and accommodating growing power demands.



Ask Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95892251



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the high voltage cables and accessories market



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest high voltage cables and accessories market during the forecast period. Industries in Asia Pacific is constantly evolving, with new developments and emerging trends emerging. Some key trends such as the growth in the energy consumption of the region, coupled with development of infrastructure and energy projects drive the market for high voltage cables and accessories with the rising need for effective power transmission and distribution.



Some of the major players in the high voltage cables and accessories market are Prysmian Group (Italy), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan), Nexans (France), LS Cable & System Ltd. (Korea), and NKT A/S (Denmark). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contract, acquisitions, product launches, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.



Browse Related Report:



Cables and Accessories Market - Global Forecast to 2022



Top 10 High & Medium Voltage Products Market



Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com