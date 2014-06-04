High Voltage Cables Markets in China-Market Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database: High Voltage Cables Markets In China
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- China's demand for High Voltage Cables has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table Of Contents
I. Introduction
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. Business Environment
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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III. High Voltage Cables Industry Assessments
High Voltage Cables Industry Overview
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
High Voltage Cables Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
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IV. High Voltage Cables Production and Demand
Overview
High Voltage Cables Production and Demand
Wire and Cable Raw Materials Consumption (metric tons)
Copper
Aluminum
Plastics
High Voltage Cables Production (kilometers)
High Voltage Cables Imports
High Voltage Cables Exports
High Voltage Cables Demand
Pricing Trend
V. High Voltage Cables Market Outlook
High Voltage Cables Markets Outlook Overview
Electric Power
Electric Power Market Outlook
High Voltage Cables Consumption in Power Industry
Industrial Equipment
Industrial Equipment Market Outlook
Wire and Cable Consumption in Industrial Equipment
High Voltage Cables Sales and Demand by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Southwest
Northwest
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