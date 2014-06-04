High Voltage Cables Markets in China-Market Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- China's demand for High Voltage Cables has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table Of Contents



I. Introduction

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. Business Environment

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. High Voltage Cables Industry Assessments

High Voltage Cables Industry Overview

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

High Voltage Cables Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



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IV. High Voltage Cables Production and Demand

Overview

High Voltage Cables Production and Demand

Wire and Cable Raw Materials Consumption (metric tons)

Copper

Aluminum

Plastics

High Voltage Cables Production (kilometers)

High Voltage Cables Imports

High Voltage Cables Exports

High Voltage Cables Demand

Pricing Trend



V. High Voltage Cables Market Outlook

High Voltage Cables Markets Outlook Overview

Electric Power

Electric Power Market Outlook

High Voltage Cables Consumption in Power Industry

Industrial Equipment

Industrial Equipment Market Outlook

Wire and Cable Consumption in Industrial Equipment

High Voltage Cables Sales and Demand by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Southwest

Northwest



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