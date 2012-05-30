Recently published research from GlobalData, "High Voltage Circuit Breakers (HVCB) for AC Transmission Systems - Global Market Size, Pricing Analysis, Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Globaldata's report titled 'High Voltage Circuit Breakers (HVCB) for AC Transmission Systems - Global Market Size, Pricing Analysis, Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020' covers eight key countries for the HVCBs market. Global HVCB market drivers and restraints analysis. Covers the global and key countries market volume, market value, average price and market share analysis. The countries covered in this chapter are the US, Brazil, China, India, the UK, Russia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The report also provides SWOT analysis of the key players in the global HVCB market.
Scope
- Data on the market value from high voltage circuit breakers sales at the global level.
- Data on the market size and average pricing analysis of high voltage circuit breakers for leading countries of the world, covering the US, Brazil, India, China, the UK, Russia, South Africa and the UAE.
- SWOT analysis of the top market participants such as ABB, Siemens and Alstom Grid.
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on historical and forecast data for the high voltage circuit breakers market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest high voltage circuit breaker volume, market shares and market size growth.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage from the high voltage circuit breaker market growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ABB Ltd,, Siemens AG, Alstom Grid
