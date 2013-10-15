Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Stations - Global Market Size, Average Pricing And Equipment Market Share To 2020



High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Stations - Global Market Size, Average Pricing and Equipment Market Share to 2020



Summary:-



High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Stations - Global Market Size, Average Pricing and Equipment Market Share to 2020 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the market trends in global HVDC converter station market. The research provides an understanding of the global HVDC converter station market with the market analysis of key countries including Brazil, China, India, the UK, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the US. The research details historic (20062012) and forecast data (20132020) for HVDC converter station market revenue, annual capacity additions, annual volume, average price, and market share of players for global and key country markets. Additionally, the report also analyses total transmission line length of the countries listed above. The report is built using data and information sourced from primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



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Scope:-



The report analyses global HVDC converter station market. Its scope includes -

- The report gives an introduction to HVDC global converter station market and in each of the key countries China, Brazil, India, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway and the US

- Historic and forecast statistics for HVDC converter stations from 2006 to 2020 globally and for the key countries.

- The report provides the market size, annual capacity additions, annual volume and average price for the key countries.

- The report also provides the market shares of the HVDC converter station manufacturers.

- The report also gives details of the major total transmission line length in each of the covered countries.



Reasons to buy:-



- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and key country HVDC converter station market.

- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.

- Position yourself to gain maximum advantage from the HVDC converter station market growth potential.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Respond to your competitors business structures, strategies and prospects.



1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 5

1.1 List of Tables 10

1.2 List of Figures 12

2 Introduction 15

2.1 HVDC Converter Station, Overview 15

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance 18

3 Global HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis 19

3.1 HVDC Converter Station Market, Global, Overview 19

3.2 HVDC Converter Station Market, Global, Drivers and Impact Analysis, 2013-2020 20

3.3 HVDC Converter Station Market, Global, Restraints and Impact Analysis, 2013-2020 25

3.4 HVDC Converter Station Market, Global, Revenue Analysis, 2006-2020 28

3.5 HVDC Converter Station Market, Global, Annual Capacity Addition, 2006-2020 32

3.6 HVDC Converter Station Market, Global, Price Analysis, 2012 35

3.7 HVDC Converter Station Market, Global, Market Share Analysis, 2006-2012 37

4 Global HVDC Converter Station Market, Key Country Analysis 39

4.1 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis, China, 2006-2020 39

4.1.1 HVDC Converter Station Market, China, Overview 39

4.1.2 HVDC Converter Station Market, China, Total Transmission Line Length, 2006-2020 39

4.1.3 HVDC Converter Station Market, China, Major Contracts 43

4.1.4 HVDC Converter Station Market, China, Revenue Analysis, 2006-2020 44

4.1.5 HVDC Converter Station Market, China, Annual Capacity Addition, 2006-2020 47

4.1.6 HVDC Converter Station Market, China, Annual Volume, 2006-2020 49

4.1.7 HVDC Converter Station Market, China, Average Price, (2006-2020) 51

4.1.8 HVDC Converter Station Market, China, Market Share Analysis by Revenues, 2012 53

4.2 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis, Brazil, 2006-2020 55

4.2.1 HVDC Converter Station Market, Brazil, Overview 55

4.2.2 HVDC Converter Station Market, Brazil, Total Transmission Line Length, 2006-2020 56

4.2.3 HVDC Converter Station Market, Brazil, Major Contracts 59

4.2.4 HVDC Converter Station Market, Brazil, Revenue Analysis, 2006-2020 60

4.2.5 HVDC Converter Station Market, Brazil, Annual Capacity Addition, 2006-2020 62

4.2.6 HVDC Converter Station Market, Brazil, Annual Volume, 2006-2020 64

4.2.7 HVDC Converter Station Market, Brazil, Average Price, 2006-2020 66

4.2.8 HVDC Converter Station Market, Brazil, Market Share Analysis by Revenues, (%), 2012 68

4.3 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis, India, 2006-2020 69

4.3.1 HVDC Converter Station Market, India, Overview 69

4.3.2 HVDC Converter Station Market, India, Total Transmission Line Length (Ckm), 2006-2020 70

4.3.3 HVDC Converter Station Market, India, Major Contracts 73

4.3.4 HVDC Converter Station Market, India, Revenue Analysis, 2006-2020 74

4.3.5 HVDC Converter Station Market, India, Annual Capacity Addition, 2006-2020 76

4.3.6 HVDC Converter Station Market, India, Annual Volume, 2006-2020 80

4.3.7 HVDC Converter Station Market, India, Average Price, 2006-2020 82

4.3.8 HVDC Converter Station Market, India, Market Share Analysis by Revenues, 2012 84

4.4 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis, UK, 2006-2020 85

4.4.1 HVDC Converter Station Market, UK, Overview 85

4.4.2 HVDC Converter Station Market, UK, Total Transmission Line Length, 2006-2020 86

4.4.3 HVDC Converter Station Market, UK, Major Contracts 88

4.4.4 HVDC Converter Station Market, UK, Revenue Analysis, 2006-2020 89

4.4.5 HVDC Converter Station Market, UK, Annual Capacity Addition, 2006-2020 92

4.4.6 HVDC Converter Station Market, UK, Annual Volume, 2006-2020 95

4.4.7 HVDC Converter Station Market, UK, Average Price, 2006-2020 96



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4.4.8 HVDC Converter Station Market, UK, Market Share Analysis by Revenues, 2012 98

4.5 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis, Sweden, 2006-2020 99

4.5.1 HVDC Converter Station Market, Sweden, Overview 99

4.5.2 HVDC Converter Station Market, Sweden, Total Transmission Line Length, 2006-2020 101

4.5.3 HVDC Converter Station Market, Sweden, Major Contracts 103

4.5.4 HVDC Converter Station Market, Sweden, Revenue Analysis, 2006-2020 104

4.5.5 HVDC Converter Station Market, Sweden, Annual Capacity Addition, 2006-2020 107

4.5.6 HVDC Converter Station Market, Sweden, Annual Volume, 2006-2020 109

4.5.7 HVDC Converter Station Market, Sweden, Average Price, 2006-2020 111

4.5.8 HVDC Converter Station Market, Sweden, Market Share Analysis by Revenues, 2012 113

4.6 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis, Norway, 2006-2020 115

4.6.1 HVDC Converter Station Market, Norway, Overview 115

4.6.2 HVDC Converter Station Market, Norway, Total Transmission Line Length, 2006-2020 116

4.6.3 HVDC Converter Station Market, Norway, Major Contracts 118

4.6.4 HVDC Converter Station Market, Norway, Revenue Analysis, 2006-2020 119

4.6.5 HVDC Converter Station Market, Norway, Annual Capacity Addition, 2006-2020 122

4.6.6 HVDC Converter Station Market, Norway, Annual Volume, 2006-2020 124

4.6.7 HVDC Converter Station Market, Norway, Average Price, 2006-2020 126

4.6.8 HVDC Converter Station Market, Norway, Market Share Analysis by Revenues, 2011 128

4.7 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis, Germany, 2006-2020 129

4.7.1 HVDC Converter Station Market, Germany, Overview 129

4.7.2 HVDC Converter Station Market, Germany, Total Transmission Line Length, 2006-2020 130

4.7.3 HVDC Converter Station Market, Germany, Major Contracts 132

4.7.4 HVDC Converter Station Market, Germany, Revenue Analysis, 2006-2020 133

4.7.5 HVDC Converter Station Market, Germany, Annual Capacity Addition, 2006-2020 135

4.7.6 HVDC Converter Station Markets, Germany, Annual Volume, 2006-2020 137

4.7.7 HVDC Converter Station Market, Germany, Average Price, 2006-2020 139

4.7.8 HVDC Converter Station Market, Germany, Market Share Analysis by Revenues, 2012 142

4.8 HVDC Converter Station, US, Market Analysis 143

4.8.1 HVDC Converter Station Market, US, Overview 143

4.8.2 HVDC Converter Station Market, US, Total Transmission Line Length, 2006-2020 144

4.8.3 HVDC Converter Station Market, US, Major Contracts 146

4.8.4 HVDC Converter Station Market, US, Revenue Analysis, 2006-2020 147

4.8.5 HVDC Converter Station Market, US, Annual Capacity Addition, 2006-2020 149

4.8.6 HVDC Converter Station Market, US, Annual Volume, 2006-2020 151

4.8.7 HVDC Converter Station Market, US, Average Price, 2006-2020 153

4.8.8 HVDC Converter Station Market, US, Market Share Analysis, 2012 155

5 Appendix 157

5.1 Definitions 157

5.1.1 HVDC Converter Station 157

5.1.2 HVDC Transmission System 157

5.1.3 Power 157

5.1.4 Installed Capacity 157

5.1.5 Electricity Generation 157

5.1.6 Net Electricity Consumption 157

5.1.7 Thermal Power Plant 157

5.1.8 Hydropower Plant 158

5.1.9 Nuclear Power 158

5.1.10 Renewable Energy Resources 158

5.1.11 Electricity Consumption 158

5.1.12 Market Size 158

5.2 Abbreviations 159

5.3 Bibliography 160

5.4 Coverage 162



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