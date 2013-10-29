Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Stations - Global Market Size, Average Pricing and Equipment Market Share to 2020



High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Stations Global Market Size, Average Pricing and Equipment Market Share to 2020 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the market trends in global HVDC converter station market.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-converter-stations-global-market-size-average-pricing-and-equipment-market-share-to-2020



The research provides an understanding of the global HVDC converter station market with the market analysis of key countries including Brazil, China, India, the UK, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the US. The research details historic (20062012) and forecast data (20132020) for HVDC converter station market revenue, annual capacity additions, annual volume, average price, and market share of players for global and key country markets. Additionally, the report also analyses total transmission line length of the countries listed above. The report is built using data and information sourced from primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



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Scope



- The report analyses global HVDC converter station market. Its scope includes

- The report gives an introduction to HVDC global converter station market and in each of the key countries China, Brazil, India, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway and the US

- Historic and forecast statistics for HVDC converter stations from 2006 to 2020 globally and for the key countries.

- The report provides the market size, annual capacity additions, annual volume and average price for the key countries.

- The report also provides the market shares of the HVDC converter station manufacturers.

- The report also gives details of the major total transmission line length in each of the covered countries.



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Reasons to buy



- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and key country HVDC converter station market.

- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.

- Position yourself to gain maximum advantage from the HVDC converter station market growth potential.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Respond to your competitors business structures, strategies and prospects.



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