High Voltage Software Unleashes Mexican Zombie Apocalypse on iOS

Hoffman Estates, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- High Voltage Software, creators of hit mobile titles Conduit HD and Le Vamp, are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the release of an action-filled and muy humoroso title for iPhone and iPad starring adorable Mexican zoo “animales” and a healthy dose of blood and gore. In addition to unforgettable undead characters, Zoombies: Animales de la Muerte! includes novel gameplay that allows players to demolish beastly zombies by tracing a line for their weapon to follow before it boomerangs back.



“The game mechanics are deceptively simple to learn and very challenging to master, but it's the wild characters that make Zoombies drop-dead funny and fun to play,” says Eric Nofsinger, High Voltage Software’s Chief Creative Officer. “Don Eduardo, the zookeeper, constantly encourages our heroes and arms them with ridiculous items, like a kid who can be shot from a circus cannon, while each of the seven species of Zoombies has its own dangerous design.”



The game’s humor, effortlessly mixing cartoony and gruesome elements, is on display through multiple weapons, upgrades, costumes, and characters. More importantly, notes the Zoombies development team, the game provides an answer to the age-old question: what will happen if the zombie apocalypse begins in a Mexican zoo?



Armed with Aztec hatchets, roman candles, and even a trained chupacabra, players take control of either Marco or Maria, two rowdy school kids unusually skilled in the mortal arts, to rescue the remaining animals from the zoo before their brains are eaten by the Zoombies. Each of the 45 levels requires timing, strategy and precision to complete 225 Sugar Skull Missions, while collecting golden pesos to earn “Especiales” upgrades, weapons, and outfits.



Language Support:



English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese



Device Requirements:



iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPod Touch (4th generation), iPod Touch (5th generation), iPad 2 Wi-Fi, iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G, iPad (3rd generation), iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, iPad (4th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (4th generation), iPad mini and iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular



- Requires iOS 4.0 or later



- Universal app optimized for display on all iOS devices



- 86.4 MB



Pricing and Availability:



Zoombies: Animales de la Muerte! is available now worldwide for $2.99 (or equivalent amount in other currencies) through the iTunes App Store in the Games category.



About High Voltage Software

Based in the vibrant Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, High Voltage Software employs 75 of the game industry’s most talented individuals, and has been the leading independent game development studio in the Midwest for over 20 years. Zoombies is the studio’s second original mobile title, following hot on the heels of Apple Editor’s Choice winner Le Vamp, and adding to a library of 80 titles in countless genres and on every game platform.



Press Kit:

https://www.dropbox.com/l/ibWbRz2WH8cV3pYkhjXYyb



Press Contact:

Susan Bishop

Email: susan.bishop@high-voltage.com

Phone: 847-490-9567 Ext. 216

High Voltage Software, Inc

2345 Pembroke Ave, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

http://www.high-voltage.com



iTunes URL:



https://itunes.apple.com/app/zoombies-animales-la-muerte!/id584482482?ls=1&mt=8