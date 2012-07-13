Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- High Voltage Switchgear for AC Transmission Systems - Global Market Size, Segmentation and Average Pricing Analysis to 2020 gives detailed information on the high voltage switchgear market.



The report lists drivers and restraints and analyzes global high voltage switchgear sales volume, market value and average price. The report covers eight key countries for the high voltage switchgear market and provides sales volume analysis, market value forecasts, average pricing and regulations at the country level.



The global high voltage switchgear market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period of 2012–2020. The market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 7.8% between 2012 and 2020, during which the demand for high voltage switchgear devices will be driven by huge investments in the transmission network. The total transmission line length across the globe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2012 and 2020. The expansion of transmission network will entail high voltage switchgear devices. Moreover, in many countries the transmission infrastructure has reached the end of its operational life and utilities are striving to enhance the reliability of the network by upgrading or replacing the aged devices. The high voltage switchgear market is expected to get a boost in response to the necessity for expanding and upgrading the transmission system.



Scope



- Analysis on high voltage switchgear market used in AC power transmission systems at 110KV and above.

- Data on the market value generated from the high voltage switchgear sales, globally and for the above listed eight countries. Following six different products have been covered for analyzing the high voltage switchgear market – Circuit Breaker (CB), Isolator, Current Transformer (CT), Potential Transformer (PT), Lightening Arrestor (LA) and Protection Panel (PP).

- Data on the pricing and volume analysis of the high voltage switchgear market for globally and for the listed countries

- Market share analysis of the top market participants, such as ABB, Siemens and Alstom Grid globally.



Reasons to buy



- Facilitating decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the high voltage switchgear market.

- Developing strategies based on the latest pricing trends, market shares and revenue growth.

- Positioning you to gain the maximum advantage from the switchgear market growth potential.

- Identifying key partners and business development avenues in the switchgear market.

- Responding to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.



Keywords



high voltage switchgear, cirtcuit breaker, isolator, potential transformer, current transformer, lightening arrestor and protection panel , market size, volume, price, US, Brazil, China, India, UK, Russia, Italy and Saudi Arabia, global, revenues



To view table of contents for this market report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/85778/high-voltage-switchgear-for-ac-transmission-systems-global-market-size-segmentation-and-average-pricing-analysis-to-2020.html