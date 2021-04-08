Higher Education Student CRM Solutions Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report (2021-2026)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Higher Education Student CRM solutions Market: Introduction



Higher education student CRM solutions that deal with alumni, students, parents, employers, and staff, are witnessing significant changes in the way they operate and interact with clients. Higher education consumers require immediate service and more attention. Thus, proactive universities are adopting the technology of higher education CRM solutions to meet the demand of the students. Customer data, such as the name of the lead/customer, gender, educational history, telephone number, email, marketing materials, social media, and all other relevant information through various platforms is consolidated into a single database that enables easy access to information.



The outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), has pushed organizations to take all possible steps to ensure the protection of their people and the environment. For instance, the proportion of foreign students in domestic higher education markets is one of the main challenges for the sector at large. Chinese students account for 33.7% of the international student population in the US alone, while Indian students account for 18.4%. Higher education student CRM solutions help in reinforcing academic delivery as universities plan for a future semester. Higher education student CRM solutions are quick and in order to accelerate response time, emails and other forms of contact channels can be automated



Global Higher Education Student CRM Solutions Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of digitalization in the educational sector is expected to boost the higher education student CRM solutions market. These solutions ensure that students never forget to respond to an enquiry or follow up on it. This helps universities to track websites and help students to identify the right institution, resulting in smarter budget planning for marketing, allocating resources to the most successful marketing strategies.



The growing concern of universities about student engagement activities has propelled demand for higher education



Lack of awareness in developing economies is one of the factors restraining the growth of the higher education student CRM solutions market. Moreover, many schools and universities in developed economies are reducing their IT budgets. This, in turn, increases data theft. Thus, universities and colleges have to face the loss of confidential data.



North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Higher Education Student CRM Solutions Market

In terms of region, the global higher education student CRM solutions market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America



North America is expected to account for a prominent share in the higher education student CRM solutions market due to growing student enrollment in higher education in the region. According to data released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), US$ 16,268 per year is spent on primary and tertiary education in the U.S.



Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR in the higher education students CRM solutions market during the forecast period. Increasing government investment in the education sector has raised the demand for CRM solutions. Rising urban population, accelerating household income, increasing internet penetration, and more pre-school enrolments are factors leading to the growth of the market.



Global Higher Education Student CRM Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Higher Education Student CRM Solutions Market



Companies operating in the higher education student CRM solutions market are increasingly investing in research and development to develop new and innovative techniques solutions. The higher education student CRM solutions market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous manufacturers in both developed and developing regions. Key players operating in the global higher education student CRM solutions market include:



IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Blackbaud, Inc.

HubSpot

Bocavox,Inc.

Full Fabric

SalesForce

Microsoft Corporation

Global Higher Education Student CRM solutions Market: Research Scope



Global Higher Education Student CRM solutions Market Segmentation, by Deployment Mode



Cloud

On-premise



Global Higher Education Student CRM solutions Market Segmentation, by Pricing Model



Free

Paid



Global Higher Education Student CRM solutions Market Segmentation, by Offering



Solutions

Services



Global Higher Education Student CRM solutions Market Segmentation, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

U.A.E.

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



