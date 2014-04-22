Higher Impact of Security and Surveillance Radar Systems Market Worth $8.61 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- According to the new market research report "Security and Surveillance Radar Market (Land Systems, Airborne Systems, and Naval Systems) - Global Forecasts and Analysis to 2014 - 2020", Surveillance and Security Radar market are estimated to be $6.08 billion in 2014 and are expected to register a CAGR of 5.97% to reach $8.61 billion by 2020.



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The global security and surveillance radar market is estimated to stand at a value of $6.08 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% to reach $8.61 billion by the year 2020. The growth regions will be North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like Canada, Russia, Israel, and Japan will show consistent level of growth in the market.



Security and surveillance radar systems will have a higher impact in the market. Military surveillance radars are evolving rapidly and will continue to do so in the forecasted period. Security and surveillance radar systems in all applications will play a major role in combat warfare.



There is a slight decline in the security and surveillance radar market. This decline is not due to the defense budget cuts in European countries and the U.S., but because of a rather significant growth in other regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.



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Security and surveillance radar processing technology is developed specifically for reliable detection and tracking of small, non-cooperative, low radar-cross section, non-linearly moving targets for security and surveillance applications. The air defense and surveillance radars can be used for airspace, marine, and ground security applications to monitor a wide range of targets including aircraft, ultra lights, unmanned aerial systems, helicopters, ships, boats, vehicles, and pedestrians.



Browse more than 93 market data tables with 47 figures spread through 161 pages and in-depth TOC on "Security and Surveillance Radar Market (Land Systems, Airborne Systems, and Naval Systems) - Global Forecasts and Analysis to 2014 - 2020"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/security-surveillance-radar-market-35330984.html



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Radar Systems exist in various base applications like the Airspace Surveillance Radar, the Marine Surveillance Radar, and the Ground Surveillance Radar. With multiple parallel processors, the radar can operate as a multi-functional system to provide all application functionality from a single radar network. The security and surveillance radar systems use state-of-the-art, solid-state Doppler radar technology developed specifically for detection of low RCS targets in high clutter environments in target optimized S-band, X-band and combined S/X-band radar frequencies.



With respect to platforms, airborne radar systems account for 35%, naval 32%, and land-based systems 33% of the security and surveillance radar market. Airborne systems have the highest CAGR across all platforms.



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