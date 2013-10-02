Higher Intensity Exercise May Produce Greater Results

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- A six-year study released by the American College of Sports Medicine showed that, over time, running may provide men and overweight women with greater weight loss results than a walking regimen. The results complement other studies suggesting that intense vigorous activity can aid in weight reduction, even if only incorporated once or twice a week into a fitness routine.



Research presented at the Integrative Biology of Exercise meeting showed high-intensity interval training uses more calories for energy than slower, longer work-outs. The study showed as little as 2.5 minutes, divided into five 30-second sessions followed by 4 minutes of light exertion, burned as many as 220 calories over the course of the workout.



“You burn a lot of calories in a very short time… Nearly all the calories are burned in those 2.5 minutes; you burn very few during the rest period,” says researcher Kyle Sevits.



With this information, how can advanced athletes and beginners adapt a program that includes both high-intensity interval training, and short periods of rest, into their workout routine?



One suggestion is those who wish to start running do so in regular walk/run intervals, gradually increasing the length of their running time until they reach a desired goal. Exercise programs such as H.E.A.T. classes (High Energy Athletic Training) or H.I.I.T. (High Intensity Interval Training) also offer support for beginners. These classes are typically led by fitness trainers who can offer suggestions and adaptations for those just beginning, or those desiring a more intense version of the class. Spinning classes will often incorporate high intensity peaks into the workout intermixed with periods of rest. Dance classes are also a good choice, as the intensity of movement varies over the period of the class and can keep those who are easily bored engaged and interested in the workout.



When starting off any new fitness program, it’s wise to gauge progress by how the body feels. If too fatigued, take a rest of two days in between or decrease the length of the high-intensity peaks. If feeling well, this level of exercise can be repeated every other day, or even daily depending on a person’s fitness goals.



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