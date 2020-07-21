Higher Linear Alpha Olefins (HLAO) Demand-Supply & Market Analysis

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Higher Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model. This report forms a part of the Refinery & Olefins Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting.



In 2017, the demand for Higher Linear Alpha Olefins in Asia Pacific was estimated to be around 130 kilo tons. The region is likely to witness demand growth at a rate of 3.1% in the long term forecast till 2025. In terms of applications, Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) which is considered under detergent intermediates accounts for the largest share roughly estimated at 27.2%. The second biggest end-use of higher LAOs was for Polyalphaolefins (PAO) application roughly accounting for 20%. This was followed by surfactants & intermediates and lubricants together accounting for more than 24%. Oxo alcohols accounted for around 10% of the total demand while all other applications including plasticizer, oilfield chemicals, paper sizing chemicals together accounted for a share of 18%. The higher LAO market is also expected to be driven by the increase in demand for synthetic lubricants.



The major higher LAOs include:

- Decene-1

- Dodecene-1

- Tetradecene-1

- C16& Other Higher LAOs



In Prismane Consulting' Higher LAOs strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation ofHigher LAOs for different application and sub-application. The recent development in terms of capacities, expansions and investments have been considered in the report. Specific section on the formation of business alliance and joint ventures in Higher LAOs production value chain has been included. The changing trend in end-use applications like lubricants, fuel additives, adhesive & sealants, rubber manufacturing and other details have been analyzed.



The Higher LAOs Market Study Report 2020 describes the global Higher LAOsmarket, with focus on the country, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Higher LAOs Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Higher LAOs Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



