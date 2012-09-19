HigherSalary.com Announces Vital Income Boosting Information

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- In post-recession America, securing a higher salary is no easy task. However, thanks to a new authority website – HigherSalary.com – getting a bigger paycheck may not be as tough as it seems.



The website, authored by a team of leading career and recruitment experts, offers a myriad of articles and resources to assist people with their career’s financial goals. Whether a visitor is looking to secure a raise in the current job, or explore a new field altogether, HigherSalary.com is packed with vital income boosting information.



Information within the website is industry-specific, allowing users to browse content by career type. Careers are intuitively organized into specific categories that include Health Careers& Business Careers. Once they select the career of their choice, the website provides information with a Salary Overview, Training and Education Requirements, Job Description and Outlook, Certifications and finally, Professional Associations.



Users are also able to find career training by searching for a specific degree.



As the site’s Marketing Manager explains, the web needed a single place to aggregate and collate the most important income boosting information.



“There is so much wisdom out there about how to optimize your advancement; it needed a central gathering place,” says Lani Lugar.



Continuing, “Most of the information on the site is geared toward helping people make specific, positive changes that will avoid mistakes and propel them toward their goals.”



HigherSalary.com’s blog is proving immensely popular among people from all career disciplines. Helpful new posts include ‘5 Ways to Boost Your Salary in 2012” and more light-hearted resources such as ‘40 Hilarious and Provocative Cubicle Modifications’.



“Those looking to make some extra money on the side will be pleased to find a wealth of information on bringing in some extra dollars each month. With the current state of the economy, a second source of income has become vital to millions of individuals and families,” Lugar adds.



As mentioned, everything on the website is written and published by leading career experts. Having helped thousands to secure a higher income, the secrets of the process are now being made available for free, for the first time.



New resources are added frequently. Therefore, Lugar and her team urge visitors to check back frequently. Updates can also be found on HigherSalary.com’sFacebook and Twitter social media channels.



To find out more, please visit: http://www.highersalary.com



About HigherSalary.com

HigherSalary.com is about helping people move forward faster in their career. In a way, they could call it “Career Hacking.”



Whether it’s by asking a boss for a raise at a current job, entering a new career field, or learning how to earn money on the side, HigherSalary.com can provide people with the resources they need to increase their income