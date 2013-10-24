Highest Rated "Salt Lake County" Reliable Insurance Agent, Barbara L. Neff (Bluffdale, Utah) Announces New Fall 2013 Medicare Features and Dental Benefits for Residents in Taylorsville, Murray, Sandy, Lehi, Holladay, White City, Saratoga Springs

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Over 10,000 people age into Medicare each day. There are so many options for Medicare, that it may be difficult to make sense of it all.



What sets Barbara Neff apart from the rest of her industry is that, she wants to build lasting relationships with her clients. The best part of what she does is meeting new people and building those relationships; and of course, she wants to provide her relationships with great service. Barbara's focus is on all the aspects of health insurance. She takes the time to know her industry so that she can help people decode all the confusion with healthcare. She also takes her time with clients to get them to know them personally so that she can best assist them in their health care decisions. Barbara Neff feels that it’s important to be a point of contact to her clients if they have questions or concerns rather than calling an 1-800#.



Barbara L. Neff - Insure For Health, LLC.



Serving:

Taylorsville, Murray, Salt Lake City, North Salt Lake, Bountiful, West Jordan, Sandy, South Jordan, Draper, Bluffdale, Lehi, Holladay, White City, Saratoga Springs, Kearns, West Valley



Health Insurance

Medicare

Dental

Hospital Indemnity

Affordable Care Act



insureforhealth@gmail.com

801.330.7574



Utah BNI Advanced Training

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkDBucMYK30



About Barbara Neff

Barbara Neff has been in the health insurance industry for over 7 years as an Independent Health Insurance Agent. As an independent agent, she is able to offer options from quality insurance companies such as Regence BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, SelectHealth, Altius, and many others.