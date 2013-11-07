Highland Solution: Best-Selling Historical Romance Novel Gallantly Whisks Readers to Medieval Scottish Highlands

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- While most new authors use their debut release to simply test the literary waters, Ceci Giltenan is proving that a first novel can also compete with its genre’s best-sellers. Since its recent release, ‘Highland Solution’ has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews and has topped Amazon’s romantic fiction book charts in the UK, Germany, Canada and its native United States.



Synopsis:



Laird Niall MacIan needs Lady Katherine Ruthven’s dowry to relieve his clan’s crushing debt but he has no intention of giving her his heart in the bargain.



Niall MacIan, a Highland laird, desperately needs funds to save his impoverished clan. Lady Katherine Ruthven, a lowland heiress, is rumored to be “unmarriageable” and her uncle hopes to be granted her title and lands when the king sends her to a convent. King David II anxious to strengthen his alliances sees a solution that will give Ruthven the title he wants, and MacIan the money he needs. Laird MacIan will receive Lady Katherine’s hand along with her substantial dowry and her uncle will receive her lands and title.



Lady Katherine must forfeit everything in exchange for a husband who does not want to be married and believes all women to be self-centered and deceitful. Can the lovely and gentle Katherine mend his heart and build a life with him or will he allow the treachery of others to destroy them?



As the author explains, her debut to the literary world has been nothing short of thrilling.



“I hear it is very rare for a first novel to do this well. I didn’t expect for it to be so well received and naturally I am delighted. There is plenty of Celtic energy left and an abundance of stories in the works!” says Giltenan.



Since its release, the novel has attracted overwhelmingly-positive reviews. For example, best-selling author Suzan Tisdale commented, “From the first page to the last, this is a beautiful story of love, strength and devotion. The characters are believable, lovable an well developed. This story captivated me from the first page.”



Kay Q. was equally as impressed, adding, “I absolutely loved it! From the heroine, the hero to all the supporting characters. It’s a definite page turner and I definitely plan on reading this again.”



‘Highland Solution’, published by Champagne Books, is available now: http://amzn.to/18SAoGo.



For more information, visit: http://cecigiltenan.com.



Giltenan’s second novel, ‘Highland Courage’, is due for release by Champaign Books in April 2014.



About the Author: Frank

Frank, the creator of Ceci’s sixth grade class prophecy, decided that she was going to be an author. “But I want to be a nurse!” she said, in her typically bossy style.



“You can’t be a nurse because Jennifer is going to be a nurse and she asked first. Be a writer, you’re good at that.”



As it turns out, she became both. She started her career as an oncology nurse at a world-renowned research hospital, and eventually utilized her writing skills to become a successful medical writer.



At a friend’s wedding in 1989 she met her soul mate, a young Irish carpenter who just happened to be the brother of the groom. He returned to the United States a year later and they were married in 1991.



Although not raised in New Jersey, when she heard that “Jersey girls don’t pump gas,” Ceci decided that she wanted to be a “Jersey Girl” so they relocated there. The move might have also had something to do with the pharmaceutical industry but those details are a bit fuzzy now. Now sunny southwest Florida is calling and she and her husband are moving to North Fort Myers.



With their youngest off to college, Ceci is breaking away from “primary efficacy endpoints” and writing a few “happily ever after’s.”