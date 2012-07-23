Highlands Ranch, CO Chiropractor Justin Atkinson Announces Grand Opening of Aspen Rain Chiropractic

Highlands Ranch, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Chiropractor Justin Atkinson is pleased to announce the grand opening of Aspen Rain Chiropractic and the launch of the practice’s new website. To celebrate his return to Colorado and the start of his practice in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Atkinson is offering a new patient special of just $37 for the first visit. In addition to standard chiropractic adjustments, Aspen Rain Chiropractic offers a variety of proven methods for pain relief, wellness and physical rehabilitation.



The rapidly growing community of Highlands Ranch, Colorado is filled with active people of all ages. For the residents of the Denver suburb, the help in maintaining good physical health free from pain is now just minutes away with the grand opening of Aspen Rain Chiropractic. While the Highlands Ranch Chiropractic practice is new to the area, this is a return to Colorado for the highly skilled chiropractor Justin Atkinson. “I’m excited to be a member of the Highlands Ranch, Colorado community with my family where I look forward to helping residents stay free of pain and in good physical health,” said Atkinson.



In addition to standard chiropractic adjustments for pain relief, the skilled Aspen Rain Chiropractic team is also knowledgeable and trained in other methods such as traction, trigger-point massage, myofascial release and customized physical programs. The Highlands Ranch Chiropractic team is also highly experienced at providing a variety of procedures to remedy numerous alignments for children and adults. This includes strong experience treating children's sports injuries, ear infections, Colicky babies as well as fertility and pregnancy related issues. Atkinson is also Webster certified, which is a highly sought-after pelvic alignment procedure for pregnant women.



The skilled team can help clients of all ages achieve lasting pain relief and good physical health at all stages of life. The practice is adept at dealing with injuries sustained through vehicular accidents, falls, or sports injuries as well as headaches, arm and leg numbness. Prior to deciding a course of treatment, Atkinson sits down with each patient to discuss their options, explain methodology and answer any questions to facilitate an informed treatment choice. “Our primary goals are to make sure our patients are well informed, provide the best care possible and do so at affordable rates,” said Atkinson. “Our introductory special of $37 for new patient first visits is just one of many ways we hope to bring quality care at a value to our new community.” For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit their new website at http://www.aspenrainchiropractic.com



Based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, the chiropractic practice offers a variety of proven methods for pain relief, wellness and physical rehabilitation at highly affordable rates. Headed by experienced chiropractor Justin Atkinson, the skilled chiropractic team of Aspen Rain Chiropractic is also knowledgeable and trained in traction, trigger point massage, myofascial release and a variety of customized physical programs for patients of all ages. Additionally, they have strong experience treating children's sports injuries, ear infections, Colicky babies as well as fertility and pregnancy related issues.



