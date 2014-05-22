Fast Market Research recommends "Highlights of 2013 Global Solar Supply Market" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Global solar module production capacity grew at a CAGR of 37% from 12,479 MW in 2008 to 60,585 MW by the year end 2013. However, demand for solar modules did not surge as significantly as the growth in module production capacity. This resulted in higher overcapacity rate. It was in the year 2013 that surge in PV demand particularly in China, Japan and the US enabled the global solar module market to reduce its overcapacity rate from 104% in 2012 to 62% in 2013. Significant growth in PV demand observed by China in the year 2013 has enabled the country to lead both global crystalline demand and supply side of the market. Global PV demand growth also facilitated to improve the module fabrication line utilization rate in 2013.
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Scope
- This report provides a snapshot of the supply end of the global solar market in 2013 and the likely scenario expected in the year 2014.
- It also throws light on how the growth in PV demand in the year 2013 has enabled reduction in overcapacity rate.
- The growth in module production capacity and module production during the period 2008 - 2013 and accordingly the movement of module fabrication line utilization rate has been brought into light in this report.
- Furthermore, it also provides information on module production by country in the year 2013.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report makes the reader conversant about -
- Global Solar Supply Market Outlook for the year 2013 and 2014
- The fluctuation in the solar overcapacity rate during the period 2008 - 2013 and expected overcapacity rate in the year 2014
- Growth in Module Production Capacity and Module Production through the period 2008 - 2013
- Leading solar module manufacturing companies in terms of module shipments in the year 2013
- Leading solar module manufacturing countries in the year 2013
- Module production by region in 2013 and 2014
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